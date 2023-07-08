Sidekick Browser: This productivity browser made me give up on Google Chrome





Google Chrome is arguably the most widely used browser. But using Chrome can be overwhelming, especially with the constant pop-ups for granting location access, cookie collection to track you across various apps, and user profiling. I’m not the only one. Chrome is a real nightmare for privacy enthusiasts like me. This is where the Sidekick browser comes into play. Imagine a browser that values ​​user privacy and has amazing productivity features like advanced tab management, split view, customizable shortcuts and workspaces.

If I got your attention, Sidekick is not only the browser you should use in this dopamine-driven digital economy, it’s the right browser for browsing the internet in a distraction-free and productive environment. Let’s see why.

Sidekick is a Chromium-based browser available for Windows, macOS and Linux. This new city browser promises 3x his Chrome browsing speed (yes!) and enhanced workflow configuration, making it the perfect companion for your busy workday.

Plus, you can integrate tools like Slack, Notion, Evernote, Google Drive and Docs, Slack, Discord, and even ChatGPT to get more done without frantically switching between different apps. Here are some of the features that made me a fan of his Sidekick browser.

Sidekick Browser: Productivity Features

Sidekick’s most compelling feature is its browser sidebar, which gathers all your favorite and go-to apps in one central place. So you no longer have to switch windows to open a specific app that you need to use frequently. Place webpages and apps like WhatsApp, Gmail, Google Drive, Evernote, Slack, Notion, Microsoft Teams, Asana and more in your sidebar for easy access.

Plus, Gmail in the sidebar supports multi-account mailboxes, so you can easily access your personal and work emails without switching tabs.

split view

Multitasking with Google Chrome is no easy task. Sidekick’s Split-View feature saves a lot of time. Assign tasks and reply to emails at the same time in Asana, without leaving your existing browser window. This feature is intuitive and works flawlessly, so we highly recommend integrating it into your workflow to greatly improve your productivity.

Built-in task manager

Then comes the task manager built into the Sidekick browser. This is the ultimate productivity feature I have never seen in a browser. You can pin important tasks for the day or create a to-do list. Additionally, you can run a Pomodoro timer to manage your day efficiently. This is exactly what you need when assigning tasks, writing and editing stories in Beebom.

session

Another great productivity feature that Sidekick bundles into the browser is called Sessions. A group of tabs that are open at once. This feature lets you organize your browsing by grouping tabs into work, entertainment, and personal spaces. You can activate sessions on demand to avoid confusion and open specific sessions.

workspace

Sidekick also has built-in profile functionality similar to Google Chrome. The name Workspace allows you to create different spaces for work, personal, and education. Accounts, cookies, tabs, apps, and settings are separated by space. This feature is actually great for anyone looking to draw a line between their personal and work lives.

focus mode

Sidekick also has a focus mode in case you really need to channel your inner Buddhist monk energy to shield yourself from distractions. When Focus Mode is enabled, the tab or app you’re working on will be shown in full screen and notifications will be muted.

Sidekick Browser: Privacy Features

Here comes the most important feature set. I believe this is why you should move away from Google Chrome to maintain your digital privacy.

AI-based tab suspender

Sidekick boldly claims to be 3x faster than Google Chrome, and in my usage it feels faster. The browser does this with an AI-based tab suspender and memory optimization features. If you’ve ever used Chrome, you know that Google’s browser also has a Tab Freeze feature that suspends tabs you haven’t used in a while, saving valuable RAM and battery.

I’ve personally seen Chrome’s tab freezer feature in action when I have more than 65 tabs open during a browsing session, but Sidekick browser’s tab suspender works better. Even with 70+ YouTube tabs open in Sidekick, I didn’t see any performance degradation. This is proof of the company’s claims.

The browser learns your habits and understands which tabs to offload. It also knows which tabs to keep open so you don’t lose your unsaved work.

fingerprint protection

Remember when I said privacy was at the heart of Sidekick? It might sound like a contradiction to say that a privacy-focused browser is, but the Sidekick browser doesn’t deploy trackers all over your browser. I’m just trying to keep things simple. Besides the usual privacy tricks like blocking ads and trackers, disabling third-party cookies, and built-in VPNs, browsers have some other privacy features as well.

Sidekick has a unique anti-fingerprint mechanism to ensure that the user’s privacy is never compromised.

“The fingerprinting protection algorithm makes every request look like it came from another device. And it’s nearly impossible to build a fingerprint of your device if you’re using the best privacy web browsers,” Sidekick’s website says. Additionally, Sidekick claims it does not share data with Google or other tech giants.

Sidekick Browser: Great for ADHD People

damn it! ADHD folks, the Sidekick browser has something more for you. Sidekick is designed with people with ADHD in mind. Its holistic approach towards a clutter-free, distraction-free web browsing experience may benefit people with ADHD. A built-in Pomodoro timer prevents you from neglecting or procrastinating on important tasks.

With the built-in distraction blocker, you can mute notifications or go into focus mode entirely to eliminate distractions and stay focused on one app or web page. A great feature that people with ADHD will definitely love is the wide range of customization options Sidekick offers. You can also use customization options to create a consistent color scheme, or choose specific shades that aren’t too bright or pop.

There’s also a built-in calendar to keep track of your time, manage your schedule, and prevent you from falling into a daze while working on your assignments.

With everything on the taskbar, there’s less distraction, and even less need to switch tabs to work on different projects. Efficient task management is one of Sidekick’s strengths, and if you find it difficult to manage your workflow due to looming deadlines and piling up of tasks, he urges you to give Sidekick a try.

Download Sidekick Browser

