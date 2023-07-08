Google Pixel 6 Pro Clearance Offers Even Greater Deals At All-Time Low $420 (Save $479)





Woot today discounts its selection of previous-generation Android smartphones to their best ever prices. Shipping from retail stores is free as usual for Prime members, otherwise there is a $6 shipping charge. Our top pick worth highlighting before anything else is the Google Pixel 6 Pro priced at $419.99. This is for his unlocked 128GB model, which is less than the original $899 price we should have paid before the 7 Pro launched. Not only did this set a new all-time low of $479 off, but it was $30 less than we last mentioned earlier this year. Discounts on new condition versions are hard to come by these days, and today’s price drop is only the third offer of the year.

Google’s previous-generation flagship smartphone was the first to feature the company’s new Tensor chipset, along with other compelling specs. The Pixel 6 Pro packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with 128GB of onboard storage, 12GB of RAM and all-day battery life. A 50MP triple camera array on the back reveals a very capable handset. Our hands-on review details what to expect when driving the handset every day, and offers additional insight into how the Pixel 6 Pro holds up. Read on to learn more about other Google Pixel deals.

If you want something a little more entry-level, the Google Pixel 6a is on your side. This more affordable device is already available on Amazon for a more affordable price of $349, offering better value along the way. The Google Pixel 6a comes out as the brand’s previous-generation affordable device, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s his 7/Pro device. At the center of the experience is the same Google Tensor chipset, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display paired with his 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Our hands-on reviews also give you a better idea of ​​what to expect.

Two releases from Samsung highlight this week’s best Android deals. Just ahead of Unpacked next month, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets $151 off for the first time in months, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 joins the all-time lows. This large foldable handset is priced at $1,350 for $450. savings.

However, it also has a newest contender in the collapsible space, which is also worth a look. Motorola’s all-new razr+ foldable smartphone takes the form factor of its popular foldable phone even better, and gets $150 off Prime Day when you sign up today. The discount doesn’t appear to be available to everyone attending Amazon’s shopping event next week, instead it appears to limit the savings to a select few accounts with the foresight to ask for an invitation now. .

Features of Google Pixel 6 Pro:

The Pixel 6 Pro is a completely redesigned, full-featured Google smartphone that’s the smartest, fastest Pixel ever. Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. Pixel 6 Pro has the most advanced camera ever, with best-in-class computational photography in Pixel and new pro-level lenses to capture vivid colors and crisp details.

