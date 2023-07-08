Tech Star Joins Twitter Clone, Instagram Threads Reach 70 Million





Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk face off (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Stéphane Savoia)

Meta co-founder, chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg launched a Twitter-like app for Instagram users called Threads this week, striking down Twitter owner Elon Musk. Musk then threatened to sue.

Perhaps this is the cage fight they’ve been promoting.

Threads have never stopped since we launched on July 5th. Trending on Twitter and topping the App Store and Google Play free apps charts, Threads has emerged as the most serious threat to beleaguered social media platforms among recent clones.

Zuckerberg documented a dramatic increase in the app on his Threads page: 2 million in the first 2 hours, 5 million in the first 4 hours, 10 million in 7 hours, and 30 million by the next morning. million, and reported 70 million registrations by July 7. .

By comparison, ChatGPT became the fastest growing app in Internet history, taking two months to reach 100 million users. At its current pace, Threads may soon surpass it.

Of course, Instagram got off to a head start with over 2 billion monthly active users logging into Threads upon download, fueled by instant follower transplants, and was able to grow exponentially.

Before Musk’s acquisition, Twitter was about a tenth the size of Instagram. And that was before traditional authentication was removed and restrictions were imposed on tweets.

Many of the top Twitter accounts now have more followers on Instagram, including 595 million followers on Instagram and 108 million followers on Twitter. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has almost six times as many followers as 1.8 million, and pop icon Taylor, who has 267 million Instagram followers and nearly 93.3 times as many Instagram followers. Swift is also included. 1 million followers on Twitter. Neither of them have joined the thread yet, but the Kardashian family wasted no time. Khloe already has 2 million followers on her thread, Kourtney has 1.6 million, and Kim has 3.3 million despite not posting anything.

Beast offered to give one of his new followers a Tesla as a gift, surpassing 3.4 million. The popular YouTuber is so addicted to the platform that he calls himself Future Threads CEO.

people to follow

Marquez Brownlee and Martine Paris converse on center stage at Collision 2023 in Toronto.

collision

As expected, many tech influencers were on board early and active on the platform, including YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who has 20 million followers across social media. I spoke with him and AT&T Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Legg on stage at the Collision technology conference in Toronto last week. We discussed the future of AI, AR, EVs, 5G, and everything else, and no one doubted that it would become the latest obsession.

Brownlee posted that the number one thing Twitter has over BlueSky, Mastodon and all other competitors is always the people. That’s what makes it so interesting for Meta to start a new Twitter competition thread. Porting everyone’s handle from Instagram means soon he’ll be PEOPLE, which should be interesting.

The conversation was great, especially without the bots.

When I commented that Threads may soon surpass Twitter, Mashable founder Pete Cashmore replied that Twitter has 368 million users. Thread count will probably reach that number in a week or so. But then you’d have to keep all those users, he said.

Key takeaway: If engagement drops this time around, Twitter clones are definitely due to fatigue for some time. Many are voicing their fear of creating content for yet another new platform that could go up in flames as easily as before.

But there are benefits to starting a social network early. One is the opportunity to enjoy the warmth of the community while they are still young.

As the weekend approached, venture capitalist Carter Liam posted a serene photo of his wife, Paris Hilton, sitting on the floor of an airport bookstore flipping through books on AI and leadership. Kindred Ventures founder Steve Jang posted a meditative photo of a Buddha statue while watching a retro TV.

If you’re looking for a guide on interesting people to follow, here are just a few of the people who participate. Add your favorites in the comments.

Aaron Levie, @levie, co-founder of Box

Adam Mosseri, @mosseri, Head of Instagram

Alex Heath, @alexheath, Editor at The Verge

Alex Kantrowitz, @alexkantrowitz, Big Tech Podcaster, CNBC Contributor

Alex Konrad, @alexkonrad, Senior Editor, Forbes

Alexis Ohanian, @alexisohanian, Reddit co-founder, venture capitalist

Amanda Bradford, @amandabradford, co-founder of The League

Andrew Huberman, @hubermanlab, Stanford Neuroscience Professor

Andrew Ross Sorkin, @sorkinsays, CNBC anchor, Billions co-creator

Arianna Huffington, @arianahuff, Founder of The Huffington Post and Thrive Global

arnold schwarzenegger, @schwarzenegger, terminator, x governor of california

Baratunde Thurston, @baratunde, futurist comedian

Ben Parr, @benparr, co-founder of OctaneAI

Benedict Evans, @benedictevans, Technical Analyst

Bill Gurley, @bgurley, Benchmark General Partner

Bozoma Saint John, @badassboz, Netflix/Uber/Apple Hall of Fame Marketer

Brian Chesky, @bchesky, Airbnb co-founder

Brian Solis, @briansolis, and Futurist

Carter Reum, @carterreum_official, M13 Venture Capitalist + @parishilton

Casey Newton, @crumbler, platformer

Chad Hurley, @chad_hurley, YouTube co-founder

Chris Messina, @chris, hashtag inventor

Dave Moerin, @davemorin, Co-founder of Offline Ventures + @britmorin

Dean Takahashi, @deantak, VentureBeat/GameBeat Lead Writer

Ezra Klein, @ezraklein, co-founder of Vox

Gary Vaynerchuk, @garyvee, Facebook, Twitter, early investor in Venmo

Garry Tan, @garrytan, CEO of Y Combinator

George Hotz, @georgehotz, Founder of Comma.ai, Former Twitter Intern

Guy Kawasaki, @guykawasaki, Canva Evangelist, Remarkable People Podcaster

Harry McCracken, @technologizer, Fast Company Technical Editor

iJustine, @ijustine, and tech influencers

Jay Yarrow, @jyarow, CNBC Executive Editor

Jeff Bezos, @jeffbezos, Founder of Amazon and Blue Origin

Jeff Jarvis, @jeffjarvis, Google Podcaster of the Week

Jennifer Jolie, @jennjolly, tech commentator

Jessica Lessin, @jlessin, Founder of The Information

Jessica Naziri, @jessicanaziri, tech commentator

Joanna Stern, @joannastern, WSJ Technology Columnist, CNBC Contributor

John Steinberg, @jonsteinberg, Founder of Cheddar

Josh Constine, @joshsc, SignalFire Investor, CNN Contributor

Joshua Kushner, @joshuakushner, Founder of Thrive Capital

Kara Swisher, @karaswisher, co-founder of Code Conference, Success podcaster

Katie Roof, @kroofnews, Bloomberg Tech Trading Reporter

Kevin Roose, @kevinroose, New York Times Technology Columnist

Kevin Rose, @kevinrose, True Ventures Partner, Influencer

Kevin Systrom, @kevin, Instagram co-founder

Lauren Goode, @laurengoode, Wired Technology Reporter

Lauren Sanchez, @laurenwsanchez, Black Ops Aviation Founder

Lex Fridman, @lexfridman, Lex Fridman Podcaster, MIT Research Scientist

Mark Cuban, @mcuban, Shark Tank investor, NBA Dallas Mavericks owner

Mark Gurman, @markgurman, Bloomberg Apple Reporter

Mark Pincus, @markpinc, co-founder of Zynga and Reinvent Capital

Mark Suster, @msuster, Upfront Ventures Managing Partner

Mark Zuckerberg, @zuck, co-founder of Meta

Martine Paris, @martinepics, Technology and Trends Reporter

Marques Brownlee, @MKBHD, YouTuber Tech Commentator, Waveform Podcaster

Mike Isaac, @mike_isaac, New York Times Technical Reporter, Superpump Author

MG Siegler, @mgsiegler, Google Ventures General Partner

Mr Beast, @mrbeast, YouTuber

Nicholas Thompson, @nxthompson, CEO of The Atlantic

Nick Bilton, @nickbilton, Vanity Fair Correspondent

Nilay Patel, @reckless1280, Editor in Chief of The Verge

Patrick Collison, @patrickcollison, Stripe co-founder and CEO

Paul Krugman, @paulkrugman7, New York Times columnist, Nobel economist

Pete Cashmore, @petecashmore, Mashable Founder

Reid Hoffman, @reidhoffman, Co-founder of Inflection AI, LinkedIn, OpenAI

Richard Branson, @richardbranson, Virgin Founder

Robert Scoble, @scobleizer, technology influencer

Sal Rodriguez, @salrodriguez, WSJ Technology Correspondent

Sam Lessin, @lessin, co-founder of Slow Ventures

Scott Budman, @scottbudman, NBC Bay Area Tech Reporter

Sheryl Sandberg, @sherlysandberg, former Facebook COO

Steve Jang, @stevejang, Kindred Ventures Partner

Steven Levy, @stevenjayl, Wired Editor-in-Chief

Taylor Lorenz, @taylorlorenz, Washington Post columnist

Tobi Lutke, @tobi, Shopify co-founder

Tony Robbins, @tonyrobbins, New York Times Bestselling Author

William Shatner, @williamsshatner, Star Trek legend

Yann LeCun, @yannlecun, Meta Chief AI Scientist

Venture capitalist Carter Liam posted a photo of his wife Paris Hilton reading a book in a thread. [+] AI

thread

Mashable Founder Pete Cashmore and Forbes Tech Contributor Martine Paris Conversation in Thread

thread

Updated on July 8th with new additions.

