Tech Star Joins Twitter Clone, Instagram Threads Reach 70 Million
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk face off (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Stéphane Savoia)
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. all rights reserved.
Meta co-founder, chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg launched a Twitter-like app for Instagram users called Threads this week, striking down Twitter owner Elon Musk. Musk then threatened to sue.
Perhaps this is the cage fight they’ve been promoting.
Threads have never stopped since we launched on July 5th. Trending on Twitter and topping the App Store and Google Play free apps charts, Threads has emerged as the most serious threat to beleaguered social media platforms among recent clones.
Zuckerberg documented a dramatic increase in the app on his Threads page: 2 million in the first 2 hours, 5 million in the first 4 hours, 10 million in 7 hours, and 30 million by the next morning. million, and reported 70 million registrations by July 7. .
By comparison, ChatGPT became the fastest growing app in Internet history, taking two months to reach 100 million users. At its current pace, Threads may soon surpass it.
Of course, Instagram got off to a head start with over 2 billion monthly active users logging into Threads upon download, fueled by instant follower transplants, and was able to grow exponentially.
Before Musk’s acquisition, Twitter was about a tenth the size of Instagram. And that was before traditional authentication was removed and restrictions were imposed on tweets.
Many of the top Twitter accounts now have more followers on Instagram, including 595 million followers on Instagram and 108 million followers on Twitter. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has almost six times as many followers as 1.8 million, and pop icon Taylor, who has 267 million Instagram followers and nearly 93.3 times as many Instagram followers. Swift is also included. 1 million followers on Twitter. Neither of them have joined the thread yet, but the Kardashian family wasted no time. Khloe already has 2 million followers on her thread, Kourtney has 1.6 million, and Kim has 3.3 million despite not posting anything.
Beast offered to give one of his new followers a Tesla as a gift, surpassing 3.4 million. The popular YouTuber is so addicted to the platform that he calls himself Future Threads CEO.
people to follow
Marquez Brownlee and Martine Paris converse on center stage at Collision 2023 in Toronto.
collision
As expected, many tech influencers were on board early and active on the platform, including YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who has 20 million followers across social media. I spoke with him and AT&T Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Legg on stage at the Collision technology conference in Toronto last week. We discussed the future of AI, AR, EVs, 5G, and everything else, and no one doubted that it would become the latest obsession.
Brownlee posted that the number one thing Twitter has over BlueSky, Mastodon and all other competitors is always the people. That’s what makes it so interesting for Meta to start a new Twitter competition thread. Porting everyone’s handle from Instagram means soon he’ll be PEOPLE, which should be interesting.
The conversation was great, especially without the bots.
When I commented that Threads may soon surpass Twitter, Mashable founder Pete Cashmore replied that Twitter has 368 million users. Thread count will probably reach that number in a week or so. But then you’d have to keep all those users, he said.
Key takeaway: If engagement drops this time around, Twitter clones are definitely due to fatigue for some time. Many are voicing their fear of creating content for yet another new platform that could go up in flames as easily as before.
But there are benefits to starting a social network early. One is the opportunity to enjoy the warmth of the community while they are still young.
As the weekend approached, venture capitalist Carter Liam posted a serene photo of his wife, Paris Hilton, sitting on the floor of an airport bookstore flipping through books on AI and leadership. Kindred Ventures founder Steve Jang posted a meditative photo of a Buddha statue while watching a retro TV.
If you’re looking for a guide on interesting people to follow, here are just a few of the people who participate. Add your favorites in the comments.
Aaron Levie, @levie, co-founder of Box
Adam Mosseri, @mosseri, Head of Instagram
Alex Heath, @alexheath, Editor at The Verge
Alex Kantrowitz, @alexkantrowitz, Big Tech Podcaster, CNBC Contributor
Alex Konrad, @alexkonrad, Senior Editor, Forbes
Alexis Ohanian, @alexisohanian, Reddit co-founder, venture capitalist
Amanda Bradford, @amandabradford, co-founder of The League
Andrew Huberman, @hubermanlab, Stanford Neuroscience Professor
Andrew Ross Sorkin, @sorkinsays, CNBC anchor, Billions co-creator
Arianna Huffington, @arianahuff, Founder of The Huffington Post and Thrive Global
arnold schwarzenegger, @schwarzenegger, terminator, x governor of california
Baratunde Thurston, @baratunde, futurist comedian
Ben Parr, @benparr, co-founder of OctaneAI
Benedict Evans, @benedictevans, Technical Analyst
Bill Gurley, @bgurley, Benchmark General Partner
Bozoma Saint John, @badassboz, Netflix/Uber/Apple Hall of Fame Marketer
Brian Chesky, @bchesky, Airbnb co-founder
Brian Solis, @briansolis, and Futurist
Carter Reum, @carterreum_official, M13 Venture Capitalist + @parishilton
Casey Newton, @crumbler, platformer
Chad Hurley, @chad_hurley, YouTube co-founder
Chris Messina, @chris, hashtag inventor
Dave Moerin, @davemorin, Co-founder of Offline Ventures + @britmorin
Dean Takahashi, @deantak, VentureBeat/GameBeat Lead Writer
Ezra Klein, @ezraklein, co-founder of Vox
Gary Vaynerchuk, @garyvee, Facebook, Twitter, early investor in Venmo
Garry Tan, @garrytan, CEO of Y Combinator
George Hotz, @georgehotz, Founder of Comma.ai, Former Twitter Intern
Guy Kawasaki, @guykawasaki, Canva Evangelist, Remarkable People Podcaster
Harry McCracken, @technologizer, Fast Company Technical Editor
iJustine, @ijustine, and tech influencers
Jay Yarrow, @jyarow, CNBC Executive Editor
Jeff Bezos, @jeffbezos, Founder of Amazon and Blue Origin
Jeff Jarvis, @jeffjarvis, Google Podcaster of the Week
Jennifer Jolie, @jennjolly, tech commentator
Jessica Lessin, @jlessin, Founder of The Information
Jessica Naziri, @jessicanaziri, tech commentator
Joanna Stern, @joannastern, WSJ Technology Columnist, CNBC Contributor
John Steinberg, @jonsteinberg, Founder of Cheddar
Josh Constine, @joshsc, SignalFire Investor, CNN Contributor
Joshua Kushner, @joshuakushner, Founder of Thrive Capital
Kara Swisher, @karaswisher, co-founder of Code Conference, Success podcaster
Katie Roof, @kroofnews, Bloomberg Tech Trading Reporter
Kevin Roose, @kevinroose, New York Times Technology Columnist
Kevin Rose, @kevinrose, True Ventures Partner, Influencer
Kevin Systrom, @kevin, Instagram co-founder
Lauren Goode, @laurengoode, Wired Technology Reporter
Lauren Sanchez, @laurenwsanchez, Black Ops Aviation Founder
Lex Fridman, @lexfridman, Lex Fridman Podcaster, MIT Research Scientist
Mark Cuban, @mcuban, Shark Tank investor, NBA Dallas Mavericks owner
Mark Gurman, @markgurman, Bloomberg Apple Reporter
Mark Pincus, @markpinc, co-founder of Zynga and Reinvent Capital
Mark Suster, @msuster, Upfront Ventures Managing Partner
Mark Zuckerberg, @zuck, co-founder of Meta
Martine Paris, @martinepics, Technology and Trends Reporter
Marques Brownlee, @MKBHD, YouTuber Tech Commentator, Waveform Podcaster
Mike Isaac, @mike_isaac, New York Times Technical Reporter, Superpump Author
MG Siegler, @mgsiegler, Google Ventures General Partner
Mr Beast, @mrbeast, YouTuber
Nicholas Thompson, @nxthompson, CEO of The Atlantic
Nick Bilton, @nickbilton, Vanity Fair Correspondent
Nilay Patel, @reckless1280, Editor in Chief of The Verge
Patrick Collison, @patrickcollison, Stripe co-founder and CEO
Paul Krugman, @paulkrugman7, New York Times columnist, Nobel economist
Pete Cashmore, @petecashmore, Mashable Founder
Reid Hoffman, @reidhoffman, Co-founder of Inflection AI, LinkedIn, OpenAI
Richard Branson, @richardbranson, Virgin Founder
Robert Scoble, @scobleizer, technology influencer
Sal Rodriguez, @salrodriguez, WSJ Technology Correspondent
Sam Lessin, @lessin, co-founder of Slow Ventures
Scott Budman, @scottbudman, NBC Bay Area Tech Reporter
Sheryl Sandberg, @sherlysandberg, former Facebook COO
Steve Jang, @stevejang, Kindred Ventures Partner
Steven Levy, @stevenjayl, Wired Editor-in-Chief
Taylor Lorenz, @taylorlorenz, Washington Post columnist
Tobi Lutke, @tobi, Shopify co-founder
Tony Robbins, @tonyrobbins, New York Times Bestselling Author
William Shatner, @williamsshatner, Star Trek legend
Yann LeCun, @yannlecun, Meta Chief AI Scientist
Venture capitalist Carter Liam posted a photo of his wife Paris Hilton reading a book in a thread. [+] AI
thread
Mashable Founder Pete Cashmore and Forbes Tech Contributor Martine Paris Conversation in Thread
thread
Updated on July 8th with new additions.
