Google may finally add this long-awaited feature to Gboard





Gboard comes pre-installed on most Android phones and has a huge user base. But even if it wasn’t, Google’s virtual keyboard would still be a popular choice due to its easy typing and useful features. Despite the many treasures hidden in the most musty nooks of the settings menu, Gboard has neglected a long-needed feature: the undo button. That could change soon, as Google has been spotted developing a new feature for its app that magically undoes accidental taps.

As spotted on the Rboard Themes Telegram channel, Gboard’s latest beta release includes a hidden feature that allows you to restore deleted text with an ‘undo’ button if it goes live. At this time, the feature is not live in the latest beta, but a user can activate the flag by using the Rboard Theme Manager root app for customizing his Gboard to make it work. I was able to.

Source: Rboard Theme/Telegram

The ability to undo deleted text has long been a staple of physical keyboards, but only a handful of major keyboard apps offer it. Apps such as Typewise and Samsung’s default keyboard app provide options to restore text that has been deleted using some sort of slide gesture.

The latest findings suggest that Google is developing the same feature for Gboard users. As shown above, the Undo button is in the app’s overflow menu, but if it’s exposed to everyone, it may not be easily found by users. But now that Google has added the ability to customize his Gboard’s quick actions, the undo button can now be pinned to the top of the keyboard for easy access.

Android Detective Mishaal Rahman has confirmed in his tests that the current implementation does indeed allow pinning the Undo button to the toolbar. He also noted that the button can restore many deleted words. For example, in his test he had three paragraphs restored at once, and even when he repeatedly tapped backspace to delete each character individually, the Undo button was able to restore at least the entire paragraph.

It’s not yet clear when this feature will be released to the general public, but given the number of requests, it’s likely that Google will release Gboard in the future.[元に戻す]It’s safe to bet on making the button happen.

Thanks: Mishal

