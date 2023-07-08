How to use the taskbar on Google Pixel Fold





Google’s new Pixel Fold features a taskbar that lets you launch apps into split-screen view. Here’s how to use it:

Google’s first attempt at a large-screen foldable has an expansive 7.6-inch inner display, perfect for multitasking. Google’s multitasking options have been scarce in recent years, but it’s spent time designing software for its first foldable phone to make better use of the expanded space. One reason is that Android is optimized for small screens, so you don’t need special features designed for large displays. But realizing the Pixel Fold needed another solution, Google designed the taskbar as one of the best foldable smartphones of 2023. The taskbar allows you to launch applications, switch between apps, and activate split screen view.

What is Taskbar?

The taskbar is a collection of apps on your Google Pixel Fold on the inside screen of your phone. The left side of the taskbar consists of the apps you pin to it, which are always visible on the taskbar. The right side of the taskbar shows app suggestions that change based on your app usage habits. At the far left of the taskbar is an icon that looks like a 3-by-3 app grid. Tap this icon to see your entire app library and be able to launch apps installed on your phone.

How to activate and use the taskbar

The taskbar is normally hidden, so you have to wake it up to use its features. You can open the taskbar from any application or home screen.

Swipe up slowly from the bottom of the screen to reveal the taskbar. Tap one of the apps on the taskbar to switch to that application. Activate split-screen view by dragging the app in the taskbar to the left or right of the screen. Tap the “App Library” icon to select the apps installed on your phone. Why you should use the taskbar on your Google Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel Fold is a productivity machine, and the taskbar helps you get the most out of your new foldable device. The taskbar allows you to quickly launch applications, switch between applications, and activate split screen view. The latter is likely the most functional use case for the taskbar, so check out our full guide to split screen viewing on Pixel Fold. To get more out of your flagship foldable device, check out our picks for Google Pixel Fold accessories for 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/how-to-use-the-taskbar-on-the-google-pixel-fold/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos