Highly recommend this 12-in-1 electric screwdriver.Currently 50% off





HOTO electric screwdriver.

Adrian Kingsley Hughes/ZDNET

I remember that during the consecutive holidays at the end of last year, we featured an electric screwdriver and it was well received by our readers. From the comments and emails, I’ve learned that quite a few people have bought this tool and are impressed with it. I also received a few other questions about it.

Well, it was recommended, so I have it. Also, I only recommend products that I have tested and feel are up to par in terms of both performance, reliability, and cost.

The driver in question is a HOTO electric screwdriver. I think this tool does a good job of combining style and functionality.

HOTO electric screwdriver recommended by ZDNET

Powerful electric screwdriver with 1500mAh high capacity battery, perfect for when you have a lot of DIY work.

HOTO ELECTRIC SCREWDRIVER TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Rotary knob switches the screwdriver to 3 different torque settings High speed drive with 220 RPM motor 1500mAh high capacity battery for ultra long endurance, never need recharging when fully charged Tighten more than 1,000 screws before reaching A shadowless circular LED lamp lets you see what you’re doing. The HOTO cordless screwdriver set includes 12 of his S2 tool steel long bits that are 2 inches long and have a maximum hardness of 60 HRC. The screwdriver and bits are stored in an anodized aluminum alloy storage box.Soft rubber top handle Universal Type-C charging interface eliminates the need for a separate charger

One end of this excellent screwdriver has a standard 1/4″ socket for attaching various bits, and behind it is a rotary knob that turns the screwdriver on and off and toggles between 3 torque settings. He also has a circular LED shadowless lamp so you can see what he’s up to. It’s very convenient because you don’t have to wave your flashlight around when working in dark places.

Rotating torque knob with shadowless LED light.

Adrian Kingsley Hughes/ZDNET

The other end of the driver has a USB-C port for charging the unit. This eliminates the need for a dedicated charger, which is very convenient (no more chargers in my life).

In the middle of the tool are the controls and they are very simple. There is a button to tighten the screw and a button to remove the screw.

HOTO electric screwdriver in operation.

Adrian Kingsley Hughes/ZDNET

The screwdriver and bits are stored in an anodized aluminum alloy storage box with a soft rubber top handle. If you need more than a dozen bits, HOTO has a 25-bit version in another case for an additional $10.

HOTO I took out the electric screwdriver from the aluminum carry case.

Adrian Kingsley Hughes/ZDNET

The three torque settings range from strong enough to build a PC case or flat pack furniture (if you need very low power) to strong enough to install fences or screw floorboards. wide range of things.

What this driver doesn’t offer is a very mild setup of electronics and such. This driver may be too powerful. Here, a mini precision electric screwdriver nicely complements his HOTO screwdriver.

Aside from not having a very gentle setting, the HOTO electric screwdriver with 12 bits is a great option. Mine has been in use for months already and is going well.

As I said above, if you want more bits, the 25-bit version offers the exact same driver and a separate carry case for just $10 more.

