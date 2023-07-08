Exploring trends in interest in surgical options for BPH using Google Trends





Traditionally, transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) was the gold standard for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) surgery. From 2013 to 2019, 703,919 BPH surgeries were performed in the U.S. Medicare population, with his TURP being the most common. [1]. More than 10 options currently exist, depending on the surgeon’s expertise, patient preference, available resources, and prostate size and anatomy. [2]. Indeed, the advent of these alternative surgeries has equated to a decline in the utilization of TURP. TURP accounted for 51% of BPH surgeries in 2013, but only 42% in 2019. Conversely, the use of minimally invasive BPH surgery has increased. For example, UroLift accounted for his 1.5% of BPH surgeries in 2015, while in 2019 he had 23.7%.

Given the abundance of surgical options, it is imperative to understand current preferences and growing trends. One of her approaches to measuring interest is using internet search data from Google Trends.We previously analyzed Google Trends data to gauge public interest in supplements for prostate cancer prevention. [3]. Merheb et al. Using data from Google Trends, from July 2015 to February 2019, he investigated his interest in five BPH surgeries. [4]. The search terms Urolift and Rezum both showed a significant increase in interest throughout the study period compared to his TURP, HoLEP, and prostate photoselective vaporization in the United States. However, these data are nearly three years old for him, so we include more recent data, provide a longer history, and add one new option (Aquablation) that was not included in our previous analysis. We have updated this analysis to include

Google Trends (http://trends.google.com) uses the search terms TURP, Rezum, Urolift, Aquablation, and Greenlight Laser Therapy to identify the five prostates recommended by the AUA guidelines with a prostate volume less than 80cc. A query was made about hypertrophy surgery. Greenlight laser therapy was entered as a search topic because this procedure goes by several names. The geographic location was set to United States. The time range was set from January 1, 2010 to October 31, 2022. The Categories section remains All Categories. Search was limited to web searches. Data is presented as relative search interest (RSI) for each month of the time range. The RSI ranges from 0100, where 100 represents peak popularity, 50 represents half of the peak, and 0 represents insufficient data to determine. RSI data for five benign prostatic hyperplasia surgeries from January 2010 to October 2022 are shown (Figure 1).

Figure 1

Relative search interest in five benign prostatic hyperplasia surgeries from 01/01/2010 to 10/31/2022. Includes RCT announcement dates and the start date of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results are limited to search interests in the United States and may not reflect interests in Europe, Asia, or Oceania.After the publication of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) demonstrating significant reduction in lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) while preserving erectile and ejaculating function, searches for urolift and rhesm began to rise steadily. [5, 6]. Although less clear in comparison, searches for aquablation increased after the publication of an RCT showing similar efficacy to TURP with a lower risk of non-ejaculation. [7].

After the December 2013 publication of LIFT, the first multicenter RCT using prostate urethral lift to treat BPH, the urolift RSI trended upward. The average Urolift RSI from January 2010 to December 2013 before LIFT publication was 0.60. After publication, the Urolift RSI averaged 33.39 from January 2014 to October 2022 and peaked at 94 in August 2021.

The Rezum RSI trended upward after the publication of the first multicenter Rezum RCT to treat BPH in May 2016. Prior to this RCT, the average Rezum RSI from January 2010 to May 2016 was 0.71. After publication, Rezum’s average RSI from June 2016 to August 2022 was 13.39, peaking at 23 in November 2020.

Since the WATER RCT was announced in May 2018, the Aquabrasion RSI has been on a gradual upward trend. The average Aquabrasion RSI from January 2010 to May 2018 was 0.45. After going public, the Aquabrasion RSI averaged 2.9 from June 2018 to October 2022, with a peak RSI of 13 in August 2022.

The final ranking of search terms by RSI was TURP, Urolift, Rezum, Aquablation, and Greenlight laser therapy. There was no noticeable trend in RSI for Greenlight laser treatments, with an overall mean RSI of 9.65. TURP maintained his top RSI, reaching a peak of 100 in March 2022 with an overall average RSI of 71.48.

RSI trends for Urolift and Rhythm suggest that public attention may be directed to outpatient treatments that provide better recovery and less sexual dysfunction. A similar study showed a significant increase in popularity for both Urolift and Rezum between July 2015 and February 2019. [4]. Our data expands on these findings, showing that while interest in UroLift has declined over the past year, interest in UroLift continues to grow, despite Rezum remaining relatively flat over the past two years. You can see that it now competes with TURP. Additionally, the upward trend in the Urolift RSI is consistent with the increased use of Urolift seen in the American Urological Union (ABU) case notes from 2008 to 2021. [8]. A recent cross-sectional study that analyzed surgical option selection for BPH using ABU case logs found that among surgical options included, UroLift logs increased from 1.6% in 2015 to 32.5% by 2020 I know what I did. This suggests that the observed increase in RSI may be correlated with increased use, but pending further confirmation.

Interest in aquablation has been relatively low, but the recent rise in the RSI could lead to similar upward trends as urolift and rhethm. Interest in green light laser treatments has been surpassed by more novel treatments. Further research comparing these Google Trends data with BPH surgery uptake is needed.

Investigating patient preferences yields mixed results. A 2020 systematic review found that patient preferences for BPH surgery were lower-risk management options, fewer sexual side effects, and improved urge incontinence and nocturia. [9]. A more recent cross-sectional survey found that the risk of complications had the highest relative importance, whereas, interestingly, ejaculatory dysfunction had the lowest relative importance. [10]. Patients may prefer a lower risk of complications overall, but efficacy and other preferences, such as sexual side effects, may vary with variables such as age, severity of LUTS, and previous surgery. Although Google Trends cannot be used to measure acceptance of surgical treatment, as new options and long-term RCT results become available, it provides a new tool for assessing public interest in BPH surgery. is.

