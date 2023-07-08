The latest update to the Google Play Store gives you even more reasons to spend money on games





Google’s monthly system updates for Android are designed to improve the user experience by adding new features. These updates are generally limited to regular patches for the Android system, Play Store, and Play Services. Meanwhile, the July 2023 system update included more than just bug fixes, and disappeared in mysterious form after details of upcoming Google Wallet features were listed in the changelog and later reported to a Google spokesperson. only confirmed the arrival of that feature. Among the list of changes, additions especially related to improved visibility of new offers and promotions for games on the Play Store homepage caught our attention.

I found a mention of this promotional content feature in the changelog for the July 2023 Google System Update. It details how Android phones can now “check for new events, updates, offers, and content available within your app or game” on the Play Store. Home Screen.

It looks like this feature has been enabled in the web version of the Play Store for some time now. This also has the advantage of showing more promotional content, but mobile his users are limited to his one swipeable card at the top of the screen. However, if you switch to landscape, you can see a wider range of deals available in the game. These changes are part of the Google Play Store version 36.5 update, which began rolling out to devices on July 3rd.

These cards are (currently) available on the Play Store at[ゲーム]Only visible on tabs, each card is marked “Special Event” in the upper left corner. Many of these promotions focus on some of the industry’s most popular mobile games, including Roblox, Clash of Clans, and Pokémon Go. On the other hand, navigating to the last card in the carousel takes you to a hub page containing all the “offers and”. event. ”

This is a great addition to the Play Store experience and encourages users to discover additional developer-specific discounts. Some of these offers also allow you to earn Play Points, which you can redeem for exciting products such as the recently launched limited-time Android plushies. However, the availability of these redeemable items may be restricted based on your region.

