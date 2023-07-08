California Bill to Tax Google, Facebook and Bing to Help Newspapers and TV Delayed to 2024





Television cameras during a press conference. Pictures from iStock

A controversial parliamentary bill that would tax links to news content on Google, Bing, Facebook and Instagram to help local newspapers and TV stations was held for further consideration on Friday.

Congressional Bill 886, known as the California Protect Journalism Act, was drafted as a two-year bill by drafter Rep. Buffy Wicks and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Tom Amberg.

The bill was scheduled for a public hearing on July 11, but has since been canceled and will instead have an information hearing in the fall before being voted on in 2024.

Wicks, who represents Berkeley and the East San Francisco Bay Area, said Ive agreed to make AB 886 a two-year bill to ensure the strongest legislation possible. Because getting this policy right is more important than getting this policy done quickly.

My priority is to make sure this bill does exactly what it’s intended to do. That means supporting press freedom and the democracy it sustains, making sure publications get what they deserve, and holding our nation’s biggest and richest tech companies to account. For reusing content that wasn’t theirs,” she said.

The bill received strong support from California newspapers, but was opposed by Internet industry groups such as online publishers and the Local Independent Online News Publishers.

Facebook and Instagram have threatened to suspend access to Newslinks in California if the bill is passed, and Google said it would block Newslinks in Canada after a similar bill was passed by the Canadian Parliament. Announced.

Wicks’ bill would be the first in the nation to tax big tech companies to support local journalism.

He said the one-year extension will allow the bill’s backers to “welcome all stakeholders, including Big Tech, to the table to help us deliver exactly this policy.”

“My biggest concern is that we will enact fair legislation and that the benefits of this legislation will flow specifically to support local journalists and, by extension, all Californians,” Amberg said.

