Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro: What we know so far





Google has been working behind the scenes on its next-generation Pixel smartphone, but so far it hasn’t revealed any official details about the next device. But Google usually does a pretty bad job of keeping things secret. The phone won’t be announced until later this year (probably October), but even so, many details have already leaked.

There are two flagship models, the smaller Vanilla and the larger Pro. Like its predecessor, the Pro will have a great display and camera. Interestingly, the vanilla phone will be smaller than its predecessor. Let’s take a look at them first.

display

After running at 90Hz for several generations, the Pixel 8 display will eventually bump to a 120Hz refresh rate. This doesn’t mean that Google will eventually opt for LTPO panels in its vanilla flagship models, but leaked information suggests the phone will run at either 10, 30 or 60Hz for power saving. It is suggested that there is a new refresh mode that allows you to choose between

The new display is slightly smaller than before at 6.17 and smaller from 6.3. The resolution remains FHD+ (20:9), but on the plus side, Google seems to have opted for a brighter panel this year, apparently with 1,000 nits to 1,400 nits of standard brightness.

New display configurations for the Pixel 8 series

The impact of the change on the larger Pixel 8 Pro display is less dramatic. It’s basically the same size as the 2022 model, but with a slight drop in resolution and a pixel density drop from 512ppi to 490ppi (which is still higher than a regular Pixel, even considering the smaller diagonal). The minimum refresh rate will drop from the 7 Pro’s minimum of 10 Hz to 5 Hz. This panel should also be brighter.

design

Google has stuck with this generation of visor design. As you may have noticed in the section above, the new generation has more rounded display corners than the 7 Series.

More importantly, the Pixel 8 measures 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm (based on CAD design). This is noticeably smaller than the Pixel 7’s 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm measurements, which is close in size to the Galaxy S23 (146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm) and smaller than the Pixel 7a (152 x 72.9 x 9 mm). .

Google Pixel 8 (speculative rendering)

The Google Pixel 8 Pro measures 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.7mm, virtually identical to the 7 Pro (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm).

Google Pixel 8 Pro (speculative rendering)

By the way, a real photo of an early Pixel 8 Pro prototype confirms the design seen in the render above.

camera

Both models feature a new sensor for the 50MP main camera, with the ISOCELL GN2 instead of the GN1 featured on the 7 series. This sensor is larger (1/1.12 vs 1/1.31) and has larger native pixels (1.4m vs 1.2m). Binning to 12.5MP (4-to-1) gives an effective pixel size of 2.8 meters.

Since each pixel has two photodiodes instead of one, the sensor can also go in the opposite direction and output a 100MP image. The GN1 was the same, the main difference being that his GN2 has an improved AF method called Dual Pixel Pro. GN1’s two photodiodes split each pixel vertically, while GN2 splits it diagonally instead so that it can detect phase differences both vertically and horizontally.

The Pixel 8 Pro also gets an upgraded ultrawide with Sony IMX787 sensor 64MP 1/1.37, 0.8m pixels and 4-to-1 binning support. For comparison, the 7 Pro has a tiny 12MP 1/2.9 sensor with 1.25 million pixels.

Rear camera setup for two Pixel 8 phones

As for the vanilla model, the 12MP IMX386 of the previous model is continued. One upgrade here would be a wider lens (0.55x vs. 0.67x), but that just puts extra strain on the low-res sensor. No, the Pixel 8 doesn’t have a dedicated zoom camera.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s sensor remains the same, with a 48MP GM5 sensor and a 5x periscope lens. A new 8×8 ToF depth sensor aids autofocus. Interestingly, the Pro will have an additional sensor, an infrared thermometer (just below the LED flash). In this day and age, it is very convenient to measure body temperature.

Pixel 8 Pro will have a thermometer to measure body temperature

Finally, the selfie camera is nothing new, just using last year’s 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor.

chipset

Pixel’s flagship model introduced a new Tensor chipset, which was later repurposed for the a-series. The Pixel 8 duo is powered by a third-generation custom chip, once again coming from Samsung’s foundry, labeled 4nm (4LPP node).

More importantly, it’s two generations ahead of the G2 in terms of hardware. The Tensor G3 features one Cortex-X3 at 3.0 GHz, four A715 at 2.45 GHz and four A510 at 2.15 GHz. For comparison, the G2 had 2 prime cores, Cortex-X1 (2.85 GHz), 2 A78 (2.35 GHz) and 4 A55 (1.80 GHz) cores.

Performance should be significantly improved, especially energy efficiency. That said, with A720 cores already available and Cortex-X4 on the horizon, the G3 will soon fall behind its competitors, but not as much as the G2.

As for the GPU, the G3 jumps to the 10-core Immortalis-G715 at 890MHz. This GPU features hardware support for ray tracing and is several generations newer than the Mali-G710 MC10 on the G2 chip. Thanks to Google’s AI magic, we can also expect faster NPUs.

According to some rumors, one potential upgrade for the smaller Pixel 8 is an extra 12GB of RAM (the previous generation had 8GB). This puts it on par with the Pro model. The new Tensor G3 chipset should also support faster UFS 4.0 storage.

battery and charging

Not much is known about batteries at this time. The Pixel 8 Pro’s battery is expected to remain the same capacity (5,000mAh), but given the Pixel 8’s smaller size, its capacity will likely drop (from 4,355mAh).

The Pixel 8 is listed on WPC’s site and states that it only supports 12W wireless charging. The Pixel 7 duo isn’t that fast, but wirelessly he can put out 20/23 W, so this is a surprise. The main point here seems to be that the 8 series will not support the new Qi2 standard.

price

Again, no information leaked so far, but since the base price of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 is $600, while the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro were priced at $900 at launch. , which does not seem surprising. The 8-series should follow the same pricing strategy, especially considering the vanilla model still lacks most of his Pro features (the $300 difference in pricing is justified).

