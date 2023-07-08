Google class action lawsuit payments begin





Google to pay compensation to Illinois residents as part of $100 million settlement agreement after allegations that internet giant violated state law and “stored biometric data” without required consent started.

On June 2, the Cook County Circuit Court, where the case was being heard, ordered that payments must begin “until July 7, 2023,” and NBC Chicago said that those entitled to compensation would have to pay 1. It reportedly received $95.38 per person.

Illinois residents were eligible to make a claim if they were included in a Google Photos image any time between May 1, 2015 and April 25, 2022, but claims will not be made until 2022. It had to be submitted by September 24th.

The lawsuit is based on Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act of 2008, which prohibits companies from collecting biometric information such as fingerprints and photographs of individuals without the necessary permits.

A stock photo taken on November 20, 2017 shows the logo of American multinational technology company Google on a computer screen. The company has begun paying compensation to 687,484 Illinois residents as part of a $100 million settlement agreement.Loic Venance/AFP/Getty

Court documents filed May 31 revealed that 687,484 Illinois residents had filed valid compensation claims, each entitled to about $95.

The money was left over from a $100 million settlement, net of litigation and litigation costs.

In a statement sent to Newsweek about the matter, Google spokesperson Jose Castañeda said, “We are pleased to have resolved this issue related to certain Illinois laws and will continue to do so for our users. We are committed to building controls that are easy to use.” Grouping similar faces helps you organize photos of the same person so you can easily find old photos and memories. Of course, all this is only visible to you and you can easily turn off this feature if you wish. ”

Many of those who claimed to have received compensation expressed their joy on social media.

One Twitter user posted a message saying that Google sent him $95.38 along with an order from Taco Bell. They wrote, “Got Google lawsuit money, let’s eat Gucci tonight.”

A second user said, “I got the cash for the Google lawsuit,” pairing this with an excited Oprah Winfrey GIF (short video) shot in 1997.

Another Twitter user, Ángeles Romero, wrote, “Who else got a settlement from Google? There are so many Illinois data privacy lawsuits surfacing that it’s hard to know which ones have been settled. Not as hard as the original Facebook settlement, but thanks to big data!”

Has anyone else gotten a settlement from Google? With so many data privacy lawsuits surfacing in Illinois, it’s hard to keep track of which ones have settled. Not as much as the first Facebook settlement, but thanks to big data. pic.twitter.com/vKitzeElSQ

— Angeles Romero (@angeles524) July 8, 2023

In September 2022, the Chicago Tribune reported that it had expected about 420,000 claims to be filed, resulting in about $150 in damages per claimant, but a surge in claims led to a final The numbers have fallen significantly.

Newsweek has reached out to the Google Press Office via email for comment.

In May 2022, Facebook began paying compensation to Illinois residents as part of a $650 million settlement agreement resulting from another lawsuit filed based on Illinois biometric privacy. .

The Supreme Court’s pivotal ruling upheld Google’s side in a 9-0 ruling, concluding that the company is not responsible when groups or individuals use its owned platforms to publish extremist content. attached. Google has been accused of aiding and abetting international terrorism after a video was posted on its own YouTube channel in support of the Islamic State (ISIS) militant group.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old college exchange student who was shot dead in a Paris restaurant in November 2015 by gunmen who supported ISIS.

07/08/23 11:15 AM ET Update: This article has been updated with a statement from Google.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/google-class-action-lawsuit-payments-start-arriving-1811711 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos