Google to launch fully custom Tensor G5 chip, but not until 2025: report





In a recent event, Google is switching development of the Tensor G5 from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). According to The Information, the original plan was for the company to introduce “the first fully customized chip” for his Pixel smartphones in 2024. Instead, “Redondo” had already removed the feature so it didn’t make it in time for last year’s prototype deadline and was carried over into production. TSMC happened “earlier this year.” According to reports, Redondo is currently being used as a test chip ahead of the next generation, and as a result, it will not be ready for mass production until 2024.

Laguna will be branded as the Tensor G5 with these beach-inspired chips and will launch in 2025. The Tensor G5 will reportedly be built on TSMC’s 3-nanometer manufacturing technology and integrated fan-out to reduce thickness and improve power efficiency. source of the day.

Google will continue to work with Samsung on the design and production of next year’s Tensor chips, but has gradually replaced more and more Samsung components with its own IP with each generation. This reportedly includes everything from communications and audio to image and graphics processing.

Over the past two years, “Multiple Tensor Chips” has been deprecated. This follows last year’s rumored but canceled Tensor-powered Pixelbook. Notably, a former Google chip executive with direct knowledge of the project said the difficulty of assigning and coordinating work between the United States and India, where the majority of the company’s Tensor silicon engineers are based, has led to Google’s is responsible for the delay in bringing a fully customized Tensor to market. .

The former executive also told The Information that he’s skeptical of how much Google is spending on custom processors, considering the Pixel is still an unpopular product.

Google plans to prioritize the development of its own Tensor processor and completely sever ties with Samsung by 2025, but according to The Information, Google will continue to license Arm CPU and GPU cores for the time being. However, there are many benefits for Google moving his Tensor development away from Samsung. Samsung’s Exynos-based Tensor chips have been criticized for overheating even under light loads, and even Samsung’s own Exynos-based smartphones have some obvious performance flaws. Bringing development in-house gives Google more flexibility to make certain tweaks to the chip design, which will benefit his upcoming Pixel smartphones, tablets, watches and other devices Google is considering.

But according to The Verge, designing your own bespoke CPU would be expensive, and Google may not have the market presence to ensure that such a large investment would yield a solid return. I have. Google doesn’t disclose how many Pixel phones it has sold, but IDC data cited by Bloomberg last October said the company has sold 27.6 million Pixel phones since its launch in 2016. In contrast, research firm Canalys claims that Samsung and Google sold Pixel smartphones. Apple alone shipped about 257 million and he 232 million phone devices in 2022.

