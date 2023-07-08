National Security Innovation Capital Achieves Investment Milestones This Year





The National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) mandate for available funding this year marks a milestone for the three-year-old government-backed venture fund. After starting as an idea to explore whether the government could influence early-stage hardware production to benefit the Pentagon, it quickly evolved into an operating fund that includes 17 of his companies in its portfolio. .

Initial seed money from Congress was $15 million per fiscal year over five years.

read more

The National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) mandate for available funding this year marks a milestone for the three-year-old government-backed venture fund. After starting as an idea to explore whether the government could influence early-stage hardware production to benefit the Pentagon, it quickly evolved into an operating fund that includes 17 of his companies in its portfolio. .

The first seed money from Congress will raise $15 million per fiscal year after the first year, with the mandate to fund start-up hardware companies that can provide the Department of Defense with coveted products from secure domestic sources. It spanned five years in dollars.

Hardware is much more demanding technically, riskier, and takes more capital and longer time to come up with something that potential customers can really appreciate. That makes its overall risk profile less attractive to most venture capital firms until later, when risks are mitigated, NSIC director Tex Shenkan said in an interview with the Federal News Network. rice field.

This is the first time the fund has been able to fully invest at the beginning of the year. Shenkang believes the change is due to the fact that the organization has matured, the work has gotten better, and information has spread to companies that NSIC has the money to invest. In its current form, NSIC seeks investments in the areas of autonomy, communications, sensors, space and power. Shenkan said future expansion areas could include microelectronics and biotech hardware.

More funding will probably expand the number of topics of interest. For example, right now we are not doing anything in the field of human systems or biotechnology. However, it is not possible to extend the activities to such a wide range. Shenkang said there are areas where he believes there is a need and where he believes he can make an impact will be addressed more directly.

Future growth could include foreign investment in countries allied with the United States, as well as more categories of investment possibilities being added. The fund is part of the Defense Innovation Unit, which funds military-related projects.

If we can raise more funding, we need to fund companies at a higher level than ever before. So far, it has been limited to U.S. companies only, Shenkang said. But we are very interested in working with our closest allies to fund major start-ups that can contribute to commercial success and mutual national security interests. I don’t have enough funds to do that at the moment.

The fund works with companies on three different levels. For some companies, NSIC provides the first external funding available. The fund made some investments a little later in the process after the initial funding was secured, but more was needed to move towards production.

Some of the companies we funded had a small amount of private venture capital before we arrived, but not enough to move them forward as quickly as possible, Shenkan said. I was.

In the third scenario, the NSIC will fund the company at the same time as private venture capital if it may need to persuade other investors to move forward.

Our efforts to fund the company have opened the door for several VCs who were on the brink of whether or not to invest. When we make an appointment, they say, “Oh, okay, the Pentagon is very interested in this, and we’re going to put the money in,” Schenkkan said.

Companies that fit the NSIC profile manufacture potentially dual-use products for sale to both the Department of Defense and the commercial sector. NSIC is looking for companies that demonstrate the potential to take their products to the next stage. Shenkan said the fund does not have the same investment criteria as commercial funds, but companies will need to demonstrate their potential to thrive in the commercial market.

Will we eventually be able to actually market and sell products for both commercial and defense applications? There are no percentage targets. But no hurdle is as high as a typical venture capital firm that only cares about funding so-called unicorns, he said.

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. all rights reserved. This his website is not intended for users within the European Economic Area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defense-main/2023/07/national-security-innovation-capital-meets-investment-milestone-for-the-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos