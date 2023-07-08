Internet without Google or Facebook





Hi, Google and Facebook have launched their first salvo. Two major American companies have announced their intention to remove Canadian media from their pages without waiting for an explicit designation from the CRTC under recently passed Bill C-18. But, as the saying goes, tango takes two people.

After all, Google and Meta are in the same situation as digital media. In other words, you need to attract people to your product in order to make money. Therefore, a person who is irritated by their attitude can make their displeasure known by stopping the visit.

What would the Internet look like without Google and meta? Here’s a five-point overview.

social networks (not too many)

Yes, there is life outside of social networks. Instagram, TikTok, etc. have created highly addictive formulas, but it is possible to get rid of them. It can be done suddenly or in small doses by resorting to more playful and less invasive networks. A good example is the French network BeReal, which has attracted attention since its launch in 2020.

BeReal warns users every day and encourages them to post one photo at a time. Moreover, it’s a fun alternative to Instagram and TikTok. However, the app has started going viral in recent months and has lost many users. Other emerging social networks, such as Bluesky and Mastodon, can meet the needs of those who, above all, want to share the latest information.

Organizer information

Google’s Chrome browser currently holds 62% of the web browser market. Chrome has an overwhelming presence due to its default presence on Android mobile systems, but many internet users still use Chrome on his PC or Mac.

Apple’s Safari is the second most popular browser. Next comes Microsoft’s Edge, then Opera, then Firefox. These last two are independent of tech gloves. Of the two, Firefox has the most obscure trail he left on the web, making it extremely difficult for ad trackers like Google, Meta, and Amazon.

For a few dollars a month, Firefox gives you access to a VPN service that completely hides your Internet address from the sites you visit.

search and find

If the browser is the gateway to the web, the search engine is its directory. Currently, 93% of the searches that internet users make on web engines go through Google. Standard. But there are still some other search engines out there. Microsoft’s Bing is less than 3% of this market. The integration of artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT is very recent and may be of interest to Internet users who want text answers to their questions rather than websites.

Internet users who wish to better protect their privacy can opt for engines like DuckDuckGo that do not track users. Sites you visit from DuckDuckGo can access your information, so it’s not the same as private his browsing, but this is a start.

independent messaging

Gone are the days when Hotmail ruled the world of email. These days, messaging apps from Apple and Google dominate. 87% of Internet users use them to read their email. Then comes Microsoft’s Outlook. This also includes Hotmail and Live addresses.

Concerned about the confidentiality of their mailboxes, many Internet users employ the Swiss service ProtonMail. The service provides a free email address and 500 megabytes of storage. Emails are encrypted directly from your outbox, ensuring optimal protection against unwanted prying eyes.

chain mapping

Google Maps is used by 80% of people who use map apps to look up addresses on their mobile phones. There are few alternatives. The most popular is Apple Maps, which has improved significantly in recent years. However, this is reserved for Apple device owners.

Another Google subsidiary, Waze, is used almost as often as Apple Maps. This is a road navigation application aimed above all at drivers who want to avoid traffic jams. Finally, the open and free application OpenStreetMap can help you find your way without seeing real-time traffic conditions.

watch video

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ledevoir.com/culture/794167/completement-debranche-un-internet-sans-google-ni-facebook The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

