Innovation Meets Impact at PA Wilds – Keystone Edge – What’s Next for Pennsylvania





On June 8, three startups took home a portion of the $50,000 prize pool from Ben Franklin Technology Partners and the PA Wilds Entrepreneurship Center. They won the day and the BIG IDEA contest with their passionate pitching and grace under pressure. This was his second of three pitch competitions planned in the region.

If there’s one thing that unites the three winners, it’s the idea of ​​doing good. All three companies aim to improve the lives of people inside and outside Pennsylvania through art therapy, inclusive employment and a more functioning government. They defeated his five other finalists who presented on stage at the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford.

The grand prize and $25,000 went to Warren’s Kafferlin Strategies/CiviLink.

Big Idea Contest Winner / Photo: Rosie Marketing and Ben Franklin Technology Partners at PA Wilds Center

At the beginning of his presentation, Ben Caffarin said that municipalities in general are more like parks and recreation than a house of cards. This is a group of people trying to help, but may use some new tools to achieve operational excellence.

He should know that Cafferin is a county commissioner for Warren County. During the 2020 election, he found himself following procedures that made no sense to him. The answer he received was “I don’t know”. That’s how it’s always been done.

Ben Kafferlin and Lisa Hagberg of Civilink / Photo: Rosie Marketing and Ben Franklin Technology Partners of PA Wilds Center

He began looking for software packages that could organize and streamline government processes. By creating a repository of knowledge and standard operating procedures, he felt he could transform the local bureaucracy. Unfortunately, nothing currently on the market meets this requirement.

That’s why CiviLink and partner Lisa Hagberg set out to build a GMS (Government Management System) to streamline procedures, support regulatory compliance, and increase efficiency in the public sector. The prize money will help move the company’s lead engineer to her PA Wilds and expand marketing efforts.

Second place went to White Cane Coffee, also in Warren. Founded by Erin Willman with the support of his parents, this growing company has a multifaceted mission.

As Bob Willman recalled during his presentation, Erin, who is visually impaired, has had trouble getting jobs in the past.

He said it was her white cane that her employer had seen so far, not her. So if you can’t find a job, create a job.

Their company is dedicated to creating jobs for talented adults, like Erin, who want to work but face certain hurdles.

It was her white cane, not her, that her employer had ever seen. So if you can’t find a job, create one.Bob Willman, White Cane Coffee

The family chose coffee as their product because, as Bob explained, it brings great unifying power. We drink coffee and have a date. We meet friends over coffee. We solve world problems through coffee.

Whitecane has developed compostable disposable coffee pods to compete with K-cups. It’s cheap to make and uses just hot water to brew a great cup of joe. Pods are great for camping, vacation rentals, and hospitality.

Erin and Bob Willman / Photo: Rosie Marketing and Ben Franklin Technology Partners at PA Wilds Center

As companies grow, corporate value remains paramount. All of their coffee is Fairtrade Certified and Organic, and they are the only company in the United States to have Braille printed on every package. They focus on hiring people with disabilities and manufacture pods in Warren. Prize money can be used to purchase equipment and increase production.

Artist and educator Julie Mader of Smethport won third place for her company, Caregivers Artbox, a subscription service. In her presentation, she spoke with her passion about the power of art to improve the lives of older people.

Her products are designed specifically for this group, with the added goal of supporting caregivers who often struggle to come up with engaging projects. The market for senior-centred activities is growing as the silver tsunami has significantly increased the number of older people moving into nursing homes and other care facilities in many countries.

Mader recalled an experience teaching art to seniors. The pride they feel makes a difference. One woman said she “feels like a million dollars when she’s wearing a bracelet.” This is real art.

Each quarter box contains enough material for 90 projects. That means we’ve included 90 keepsakes that will liven up your nursing home hallways and make cherished gifts. The good points don’t stop there. Mader has partnered with Bradford’s Futures Rehabilitation Center to employ adults with disabilities to store and pack boxes.

Julie Mader received a huge check / Photo: PA Wilds Center’s Rosie Marketing and Ben Franklin Technology Partners

Mader also won the $2,500 People’s Choice Award sponsored by Northwest Bank and voted for by the audience.

In addition to cash prizes, all three winners will also have the chance to compete for a $10,000 seed grant from Ben Franklin and guaranteed entry into future business accelerator programs.

The contest was part of a three-year effort funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission. This is his second of three annual BIG IDEA competitions made possible in collaboration with Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Central & Northern, Pennsylvania, and the Wiles Center for Entrepreneurship, Pennsylvania. All partners were impressed with the level of competition.

The Appalachian Regional Commission has provided funding to partners to identify entrepreneurs with competitive innovations in the region and lock them in with the resources to bring them to market, Central & said John Sider, vice president of business development at Ben Franklin Technology Partners in Northern Pennsylvania. We are energized that the Big Ideas Contest has spotlighted the Allegheny National Forest region of Wilds, Pennsylvania, and that these entrepreneurs are making a positive impact well beyond the five contested counties. We want to be passionate about our efforts to help give

“We know this region is built on creativity and ingenuity, and innovation isn’t just in the history books,” said Ta Enos, founder and CEO of the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship. I will,” he added. Innovation is still happening in the Pennsylvania wilderness.

As these three companies show, innovation and compassion are not mutually exclusive.

The competition is held at a different PA Wilds location each year. While the 2023 BIG IDEA competition focused on Cameron, Elk, Forest, McKean and Warren counties, the 2024 competition focused on Cameron, Clinton, Lycoming, Potter and Tioga counties. We accept applications from Center County, Clarion County, Clearfield County, and Jefferson County will be featured in the 2022 contest.

This story was produced in partnership with the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship.

LEE STABERT is Editor in Chief of Keystone Edge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.keystoneedge.com/2023/07/07/innovation-meets-impact-in-the-pa-wilds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos