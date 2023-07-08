Beta testing Google’s new Pixel Call Screen (possibly with AI)





Pixel Call Assist is one of Google’s differentiating phone features, and the company is actively beta testing its new Call Screen feature.

The beta has not received much attention to date, and Google announced it in mid-May. There are two sides to this Call Screen Beta, starting with “Updated Settings UI”. By the end of the month, users began noticing a simplified call screen setup. Since then, the new “Protection Level” option has been rolled out more broadly.

Maximum: Screen unknown numbers and reject spam Medium: Screen suspicious calls and reject spam Basic: Only reject known spam

It seems that Google’s intention behind this change is simplicity, but some people prefer the previous granularity.

Meanwhile, the big change to the Pixel Call Screen as part of this beta is “a series of more natural voice prompts to help determine who is calling and why.”

Google is testing this with select owners of Pixel 6 and newer devices in the US. Tensors are clearly needed, suggesting that on-device AI is leveraged. The goal is to “enhance call screening, reduce robocalls, regain time, and give peace of mind.”

What devices can receive the beta version?

Pixel 6 and newer devices in the US can receive this beta.

How can I check my call screen settings to enable or disable the feature?

See this helpful article for steps on how to check your call screen settings.

When will this be available to everyone?

We look forward to sharing more information with you once this feature is released.

To provide feedback on your experience, visit the Phone by Google app[最近]when displayed in a tab[フィードバックの改善にご協力ください]Click the button.

The company concludes by saying, “We look forward to sharing more about our work on this project in the coming months.”

This comes after Google announced in April that it would take the Pixel Call Screen “further” this year with the help of “multi-step, multi-turn conversational AI.”

… a future where the thought of the phone ringing should never irritate you. It should always be a moment when you think of something important or fun. Nothing to worry about. And at the same time, don’t make yourself feel inefficient or unproductive on the phone.

We speculated that this had something to do with Large Language Models (LLM), which would be a good fit for the Pixel 8. But from the wording of the beta, even older Tensor devices seem to benefit.

