How to Repair Google Chrome Oh Snap! Error on Windows





Google Chrome can ruin your day by failing to load pages and displaying the message “Aw Snap!” An error is displayed with the message “There was a problem displaying this webpage.”

If you’re facing the same issue, this guide has some helpful solutions to get Google Chrome working again on your Windows computer.

1. Start with common fixes

We recommend starting with some basic troubleshooting tips and checking to see if that fixes the “Aw Snap!” in Chrome. Page crash error on Windows.

Refresh the webpage: Refreshing the webpage in Chrome usually resolves loading errors like this, so try that first. Try refreshing the web page by pressing F5 or Ctrl + R on your keyboard and see if that fixes the error. Restart Chrome: Temporary Chrome glitches can sometimes prevent pages from loading. In most cases, you can fix such issues simply by restarting Google Chrome on your Windows PC. Update Google Chrome: Using the latest version of Chrome not only gives you access to new features, it also ensures that important bug fixes are implemented. Therefore, if you want to avoid such issues, we recommend updating Google Chrome on your PC. Clear cache and cookies: It’s not uncommon for Chrome’s browser data to become corrupted over time. This issue can cause web pages to crash in Google Chrome. To fix this, try clearing your Google Chrome cache and cookies. Check your computer for memory problems: Memory problems on your Windows computer can also cause such anomalies. To check for this possibility, use the Windows Memory Diagnostic tool to scan your PC for memory problems. 2. Rule out internet connectivity issues

If you have a weak or unstable internet connection, Google Chrome may not be able to load the page and you may get an “Aw Snap!” error. Page crash error. Therefore, it is important to make sure your internet connection is working properly. A quick way to test your internet connection in Windows is to open an app that uses the internet, such as the Microsoft Store, and see if it loads successfully.

If you’re having internet problems, try our helpful suggestions for fixing internet problems on Windows, or switch to a different network connection.

3. Use an incognito window

When troubleshooting browser issues such as Chrome, one effective method is to load the website in an incognito window. This will help determine if the issue is specific to Chrome Profiles or caused by a flaw in a 3rd party extension.

To open an incognito window in Chrome, click the three-dot menu icon in the upper-right corner, select[新しいシークレット ウィンドウ]Choose. Then visit some websites and see if they load successfully.

If you don’t see “Aw Snap!”, this error could be caused by one of your extensions or a corrupted Chrome profile.

4. Disable extensions

The abundance of extensions is the main reason why Chrome is favored by so many Windows users. These extensions can help improve your browsing experience in many ways, but not all of them are reliable.

One of your extensions may be malfunctioning and causing webpages to crash in Chrome. This can happen if you are using older or no longer supported extensions.

You can temporarily disable all extensions and re-enable them one at a time to find out which extension is causing the problem. To disable extensions in Google Chrome:

Open Google Chrome and click the three dots menu icon in the upper right corner.Hover over More tools and from the submenu[拡張機能]Choose. Disable all extensions using the toggle.

After this, restart Chrome and re-enable extensions one by one. After enabling each extension and identifying which extension is causing the problem, the web page should be loaded. If you find a problematic extension, consider removing it to avoid such problems in the future.

5. Disable Hardware Acceleration

Hardware acceleration is a useful Chrome feature that allows the browser to utilize the GPU to perform graphics-intensive tasks. This feature makes Chrome more responsive when loading animations, videos, and other graphical content, but in some cases it can interfere with browser processes and cause problems. As a result, the webpage may crash in Chrome and trigger “Aw Snap!”. Error message.

To check for this possibility, you can temporarily disable hardware acceleration in Google Chrome by following these steps:

Open Google Chrome on your PC. Click the menu icon (three vertical dots) in the upper right corner,[設定]Choose. Select System from the left sidebar.[利用可能な場合はハードウェア アクセラレーションを使用する]Disable the toggle next to[再起動]Click the button to apply your changes and restart Chrome. 6. Create a new Chrome profile

Chrome profile issues can cause your browser to malfunction. This usually happens when your Chrome profile becomes corrupted. Try creating a new profile in Chrome and using it to see if the issue is resolved.

Launch Google Chrome on your PC. Click your profile icon in the upper right corner. Select Add from the menu that appears. Choose to sign in with an account or sign in without an account.

After creating a new profile, try loading some websites and see if the error occurs.

7. Reset Google Chrome

If all the above fixes are ineffective, consider resetting Google Chrome as a last resort. This will return all browser settings to their default values, effectively resolving issues caused by incorrect settings.

To reset Chrome, follow these steps:

Click the three dots menu icon in the upper right corner. Select Settings from the list.from the left pane[リセットとクリーンアップ]Select a tab.[設定を元のデフォルトに戻す]Click Options.[設定をリセット]Select an option to continue.

Learn more about how to reset your browser to fix Chrome and Firefox issues.

Browse again using Google Chrome on Windows

In most cases, basic solutions like reloading the webpage or clearing your browsing data are enough to fix “Aw Snap!”. Page crash error on Chrome for Windows. If not, you may need to consult other tips above to fix the underlying problem.

