Tech of the Week: The Global Foldable Smartphone Market Continues to Expand

Here’s our weekly roundup of what’s in the news in the world of science and technology this week.

Global foldable smartphone market continues to expand: Counterpoint Research

Foldable smartphones are all the rage, including the recently launched Google Pixel Fold and the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. According to Counterpoint Research’s Foldable Tracker and Foldable Insights report, the global foldable smartphone market grew 64% year-on-year in Q1 2023. Based on sales volume, it reaches 2.5 million units. This strong growth was driven primarily by the growth of the foldable market in China. “While China’s smartphone market declined by about 8% year-on-year in Q1 2023, the domestic foldable market continued to grow, reaching 1.08 million units, up 117% year-on-year,” said Counterpoint Research. Press release says.

According to a global technology market research firm, the foldable smartphone market in almost all major regions including China, North America and Western Europe showed strong growth in the first quarter of 2023. Oppo and Samsung are both two notable performers, according to the insight report. .

Taken on July 7, 2023, this illustration shows the meta thread and the Twitter app logo. (Reuters)

Meta launches Instagram app Threads to compete with Twitter

Internet users have turned to social media this week after Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Inc. launched its newest app, Threads, on Wednesday, July 5th. This new text-based app allows users to post texts and links, reply and repost messages, and is linked to the user’s Instagram account. The app, advertised as the text version of Meta’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, is now available to users in more than 100 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Japan, according to an Associated Press report. Zuckerberg told Threads that 30 million people had signed up by noon Thursday, despite some early glitches. The microblogging experience on Threads he said is very similar to Twitter, the report adds. Users can, for example, repost a thread, reply to a thread, quote a thread, and even see how many likes and replies have been received for a post. Threads can be up to 500 characters long and can contain links, photos and videos up to five minutes long, against Twitter’s 280-character limit, according to the Associated Press report.

However, the app release was not all smooth sailing. Elon Musk’s Twitter has hinted at a lawsuit against Meta, alleging that the company hired former Twitter employees to create counterfeit apps and illegally used Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property. , another Associated Press reported.

Lucas Harrington cools off in a mist at Kauffman Stadium as temperatures approach 100 degrees Fahrenheit before the Kansas City Royals v. Cleveland Guardians baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (7 years old) (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

World sets record for third hottest day of the week

Global mean temperature hit an unofficial all-time high on June 6th. That’s not all. The Associated Press reports that it is the third such milestone in a week and is already rated the hottest on record, with one prominent scientist saying it could be the hottest in 120,000 years. It has said. Data from the University of Maines Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure conditions in the world, showed that Thursday’s mean temperature on the planet exceeded the 62.9-degree mark (17.18-degree mark) it set for Tuesday. , comparable to Wednesday. According to the Associated Press, the tool’s 44-year record shows no days above 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit) until Monday. In another important climate change update, the World Meteorological Organization announced on July 4 that Elnio conditions are occurring in the tropical Pacific Ocean and the world should prepare for rising global temperatures. If you want to learn more about what this means and how this can lead to bad weather around you, check out our Climate Change Tracker.

