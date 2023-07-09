Tech agency unveils human-like robot to answer questions at Geneva conference





BERLIN (AP) – The United Nations technical agency gathered a group of robots physically similar to humans and asked reporters questions at a press conference on Friday in an event aimed at sparking debate about the future of artificial intelligence. asked.

Nine robots sat and posed in an upright position on a lectern at the Geneva Conference Center in what the United Nations’ International Telecommunications Union billed as the world’s first press conference to feature humanoid social robots.

Among them is Sophia, the first Robot Innovation Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Grace is described as a healthcare robot. And Rock Star Robot Desdemona. Two of him, Geminoid and Nadine, resembled its creator.

Organizers say the event at the AI ​​for Good Global Summit aims to show not only the capabilities of robotics, but also its limitations, and showcase how those technologies can help meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. said. At the media event, robot friends and creators introduced the robots, and reporters asked questions about the robots.

He made a strong statement that robots could be more effective leaders than humans, but that they would never steal someone’s job or cause a rebellion. The organizers did not disclose whether it was planned and programmed.

The summit aims to showcase human-machine collaboration, with some robots capable of generating pre-programmed responses, according to documents. For example, UNDP’s Sophia sometimes relies on answers produced by Hanson Robotics’ team of writers, the company’s website indicates.

Reporters were asked to speak slowly and clearly when speaking to the robot, and were informed that the lag in responses was due to the internet connection, not the robot itself. Still, jerky pauses, audio issues, and jerky or inconsistent responses were inevitable.

Popular technology products such as Apples Siri have used speech recognition technology for over a decade to respond to relatively simple human queries. But the last year’s release of ChatGPT, a chatbot with powerful control over the semantics and syntax of human language, sparked a worldwide debate about the rapid advancement of AI systems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxxv.com/news/un-tech-agency-rolls-out-human-looking-robots-for-questions-at-a-geneva-news-conference The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos