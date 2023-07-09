AI: How to prevent bots from invading your privacy





Last year, when ChatGPT crept into our lives and sparked war in the field of artificial intelligence, a new race began, defined as the 2.0 AI arms race.

ChatGPT, which impressed everyone at first sight, has raised concerns around the world regarding invasion of privacy, copyright infringement, and even the country’s economic, security and political stability.

A key feature of artificial intelligence is chatbots, which have become a consumer product in almost every home, with millions of monthly users.

This has fueled investment in the space and fueled a race among tech giants for AI tools.

Since its launch, ChatGPT has sparked controversy, including articles and creations, but it has also raised concerns about the protection of personal information.

The OpenAI and ChatGPT logos can be seen in this illustration taken on February 3, 2023 (Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Regulators and legislators around the world are responding to these concerns and will soon have to decide whether to limit, slow down or even authorize various developments in this area.

global limit

Beyond privacy concerns, some see AI as a public and economic issue of interest to regulators. Especially in Europe, regulators are taking the lead and trying to be the first to respond.

In Italy, for example, OpenAI’s ChatGPT was shut down after the country’s data protection authority Galante banned its use and launched an investigation into violations of privacy laws.

This process is a means to prevent violations of privacy laws and disclosure of information to malicious actors.

Following this, the company announced several changes to Chabot’s operations, declaring that it would be fully transparent about its functioning.

However, individuals over the age of 18 may use the Software as well as 13-year-olds, but such use requires parental consent. The ease of forging or falsifying parental consent has raised concerns among Italian regulators.

In addition to Italy, data protection authorities in Spain, France, Germany, Ireland and other Western countries are investigating and reviewing the collection and use of data by artificial intelligence systems.

The European Data Protection Commission, which unites European privacy authorities, recently established a task force on ChatGPT to carry out investigations and enforcement actions on this problematic subject. This could lead to a common policy across the continent.

After these incidents, services have resumed but remain under surveillance. Various data protection authorities in Europe are still waiting for additional requirements from artificial intelligence, such as strict age verification, information processing campaigns and citizens’ rights over data.

Questions have also arisen about what the data provided to the chatbot itself is used for and whether it can be used without permission.

Despite numerous attempts to enforce and investigate the issue, the European Union recently developed a set of laws that are due to be passed in the coming months.

what about the US?

There, several countermeasures have been developed against this new technology. The purpose of regulations and new laws is to prevent potentially catastrophic advances, and proper scrutiny is required before powerful tools like artificial intelligence are offered to the public.

In this image taken on February 23, 2023, a smartphone with the ChatGPT logo rests on a computer motherboard. (Credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

In other words, controlling powerufl technology, which grants millions of users access to personal information and key findings, is no easy task. Therefore, recent tests have introduced several models that are responsible for protecting user-contributed content on various platforms. Elimination of political divisions would certainly minimize small inequalities among Americans.

“The use of artificial intelligence technology poses many risks to privacy, personal information and its protection. “About what is exposed during the use of technology and how pre-existing information is processed through technology,” said Firon Law Firm partner and head of privacy protection. Lawyer Gafnit Ragjeel, who is responsible, explains.

What are the immediate risks?

“The Italian data protection authority relied on two allegations. The second allegation is that ChatGPT exposes minors to reactions not appropriate to their level of development and understanding. Main allegations is that there is no legal basis to justify the collection of large amounts of data, including personal information, for the purpose of “training” the platform’s algorithms. ”

However, shortly after the Italian blocked the chatbot, it provided a list of fixes aimed at restarting the chatbot. In response, OpenAI will begin implementing and embedding fixes, and is expected to comply with European privacy laws in the short term. ”

in Israel?

“Artificial intelligence is probably one of the greatest, if not the greatest, inventions of our time.” I have.

“However, in my opinion, it is not possible to prevent technological advances, and despite serious concerns, it is reasonable to say that privacy will not be compromised.”

What do you need to do to ensure this?

“Laws need to adapt and evolve accordingly. For example, the European Union is already working on specific legislation to regulate the field of artificial intelligence, which will be approved by the European Parliament in the near future. be.”

It is important to note that the current legislation regulating aspects of privacy in the European Union (GDPR) and the Israeli Privacy Act regulate most of the issues that arise in the context of artificial intelligence as well.

Companies working with artificial intelligence were more likely to implement it as a matter of course, greatly reducing privacy concerns. ”

Who is responsible for protecting our privacy?

“The new law will be enforced primarily on the owners and developers of these artificial intelligence systems, with the aim of creating preemptive mechanisms alongside existing privacy laws that regulate most of the issues related to artificial intelligence. We consider additional regulatory mechanisms that are used in the creation of artificial intelligence, such as registering artificial intelligence systems in the registry and training them on datasets to prevent bias.

The new law also distinguishes regulation of artificial intelligence systems with higher risks, including privacy concerns such as unauthorized access and identity theft. ”

what about israel?

“Also in Israel, the privacy protection authority has taken a position on ‘duty of knowledge in the context of the collection and use of personal information’, in which it refers to the duty of knowledge in algorithm-based or artificial intelligence-based systems. We have made clear how to implement it in new technologies, building on existing privacy laws.”

Why is there no harmony between technological developments and the legal world, and how can overlap between disciplines be achieved?

Technology has always advanced ahead of the law. That is the nature of the world. Technology evolves rapidly, and laws generally evolve with it. Existing privacy laws today are robust and can regulate the use of information by artificial intelligence systems. However, the purpose of the new law is primarily to regulate the development of technology.

Therefore, in my opinion, the main emphasis in synchronizing the pace of legal progress and technology is the application of privacy law to technology. The implementation should be reflected in three dimensions. First, developers of these technologies must comply with privacy laws in both Israel and Europe.

Second, organizations and businesses using these technologies must comply with privacy laws, generally reflect this to users, and obtain user consent. Finally, the user must be informed of how the information collected will be used and for what purpose, and consent to it.

education and prevention

In recent months, media reports of electronics companies and major banks barring employees from using technology on the grounds of security risks, commercial information leaks, intellectual property and potential harm have not spared public concern.

“The use of artificial intelligence technology by companies, and sometimes their employees, without explicit consent from data subjects, whether or not the employer is aware of it, can expose businesses to breaches of privacy. Therefore, we strongly encourage companies that use artificial intelligence to do so, and the technology will update its privacy policy to allow for such use.”

Another big challenge with chatbots is disinformation.

“This means widespread dissemination of misinformation to the general public. One of the challenges with artificial intelligence systems is the necessary control over the accuracy and veracity of information products and their applicability.” explains Adv. Vered Zalicha, Partner and Head of Cyber ​​and Artificial Intelligence at Lipa Meir & Co, said:

“Cyber ​​risk is also one of the risks associated with artificial intelligence systems due to concerns about the system being misused for malicious purposes and the rapid and widespread access of malicious cyber tools.” Privacy There are risks to privacy as well as privacy concerns. Intellectual property infringement, given that these systems are based, among other things, on creations that constitute intellectual property. ”

Will artificial intelligence really invade our privacy?

The privacy challenge in networks already exists today, and artificial intelligence could indeed greatly enhance that challenge. Since artificial intelligence systems are based on large amounts of data and are partly aimed at enhancing service delivery to people, in my opinion, for the sake of privacy protection, how to minimize data, We need a way to remove the identifying characteristics associated with a particular individual. It will continue to be developed and become more popular among organizations in various industries before uploading it to the system.

Furthermore, it should be noted that current law also applies to artificial intelligence systems. For example, privacy laws, consumer protection laws, etc. also apply to artificial intelligence.

Therefore, in my view, given the rapid development of technology and the desire to foster innovation for the benefit of mankind, it is my view that, if unique aspects are identified that require up-to-date consideration, the initial consideration should be to: It is recommended that you rely on simple “soft” tools. Shape regulation in response to growing needs: policy and ethics, public awareness and education.

Such an approach is consistent with the direction outlined in the National Policy Draft developed in this area a year ago.

