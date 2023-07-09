LCCI urges businesses to prepare for technological disruption,





The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigeria’s premier chamber of commerce, has urged industry groups to prepare for disruption as technology continues to transform the way businesses operate around the world.

This was revealed on Tuesday at the launch of the 9th Chamber of Information and Communications Technology and Telecommunications Exhibition, scheduled to take place in Lagos on 25 and 26 July 2023.

According to LCCI Trade Promotion Committee Chair Leyeh Kupolei, the event will be themed “Tech Disrupt: Transforming Industries with Innovation” to disrupt global industries in unprecedented ways, create new economic opportunities and It will showcase the powerful forces driving innovation.

To sustain innovation and keep up with the world, Nigerian start-ups must develop new technology discoveries that will enable them to achieve desired turnover, increase profit integration, gain market share and increase customer loyalty. He said it needs to provide a platform to demonstrate in practice. .

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted what had been thought to be an ideal model, and that those disruptions have become entrenched.

Technological disruption is the fundamental transformation of business models caused by the replacement of humans with existing business archetypes as a result of technological development.

We’ve seen mainframe computers replaced by personal computers and film cameras replaced by digital cameras, but now that human roles are beginning to be replaced by robots, business owners have learned We have a hard time keeping up with current trends because silly things become obsolete before they can be put into practice.

According to Kupolei, the focus of the exhibition will be a startup pitch competition, exhibition of the latest IT hardware and gadgets, conference sessions, panel discussions, exhibitions, product launches, product exhibitions, experience centers, and practical demonstrations. It will be a combination. new trends in technology.

He said the show is planned to give industry players more opportunities to showcase and promote their products and services through videos and physical (hands-on) demonstrations. .

By doing this, the exhibition will provide a platform for awareness, product display, knowledge of regulatory requirements and driving innovation across the industry, he added.

