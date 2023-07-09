Is AI Threatening to Take Your Job? Study Says It’s Not Perfect Yet





A new research study conducted by the Digital Futures at Work Research Center (Digit) finds a widening gap between organizations in the UK that have adopted artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled digital technologies and those that have not. is warning you.

Only 36% of UK employers have invested in AI-enabled technologies such as industrial robots, chatbots, smart assistants and cloud computing over the past five years, according to a nationally representative survey.

The study, which ran from November 2021 to June 2022, also shows that of employers who have not yet invested in these technologies, only 10% plan to do so over the next two years. was done.

The study, led by academics at the University of Leeds in collaboration with the Universities of Sussex and Cambridge, sheds light on the growing skills problem.

Less than 10% of employers expect to invest in digital skills training in the near future, even though 75% of employers face challenges in hiring people with the skills they need .

AI-Generating Computer (Credit: PIXABAY)

A staggering 60% of employers reported that none of their employees had received formal digital skills training in the past year.

What did the first author of this study say?

Professor Mark Stuart, Dean of Research and Innovation at the University of Leeds Business School and principal investigator of the study, said that capitalizing on the potential benefits of digital transformation requires less investment in digital technology and skills. emphasized the need to address

“A mix of hope, speculation and hype fuels a runaway theory that the introduction of new AI-powered digital technologies will rapidly transform the UK labor market, boosting productivity and growth,” Stuart said. I am doing,” he said. “These hopes are often accompanied by concerns about job impacts and even existential threats.

“However, our findings suggest that we need to focus on a different policy challenge. The AI ​​revolution in the workplace has not happened yet. , employers will need to address both low investment in digital technology and low investment in digital skills” to realize the potential benefits of digital transformation. ”

Stein Brocke, senior economist at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), welcomes the evidence-based approach of the study, saying that when discussing the impact of AI and digital technologies in the workplace, we should move beyond hype and fear. emphasized the importance of

“Now that AI is shifting digitization into a higher gear, it’s important to move beyond the hype and have arguments based on evidence rather than fear and anecdotes,” Brocke said. “This new report from the Digital Future at Work Research Center does just that, offering a nuanced picture of the impact of digital technologies on the workplace, highlighting both risks and opportunities. I have.”

The survey found that improving efficiency, productivity, and the quality of products and services were the primary motivations for investing in AI-enabled technology.

Conversely, reasons for not investing included perceived irrelevance of AI to business activities, broader business risks, and specific skills required.

In contrast to popular concerns about unemployment, the survey found little evidence to support such claims. In fact, the digital adopter was likely to have increased employment in his five years prior to the survey.

As policymakers race to keep up with technological advances, the researchers behind the study urge politicians to focus on evidence-based debates around the role of AI in the workplace. .

