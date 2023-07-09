AI Computing Will Create a $600 Billion Market and Become a Necessity





Ti Gon

China’s AI computing industry revenue is expected to soar.

According to an industry report released at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, China’s AI computing industry revenue is expected to reach RMB 4.4 trillion (US$611.1 billion) by 2025, resulting in a rapid It will bring growth and trillion-yuan level opportunities.

In China, AI will break down industry barriers, establish new ecosystems, and increase efficiency in manufacturing, finance, information and communication technology, automobiles and e-commerce, speakers said at WAIC 2023.

By 2025, China’s AI computing core industry revenue is expected to reach 4.4 trillion yuan, with related industries up to 24 trillion yuan. According to an AI report released by KPMG and Lenovo, it is an emerging “super truck” that will grow rapidly and boast a market value at the level of trillions of yuan, along with new energy vehicles.

AI computing capabilities have attracted global attention and become a strategic technology resource.

The United States, China, Europe, and Japan are now the top four for AI computing.

Computing power supply growth rate is clearly difficult to keep up with “explosive demand”, making computing power reserves a necessity for all industries, says KPMG China’s Digital Enable Mento’s key partner Zhang Qingjie said at the WAIC forum.

According to the report, the AI ​​industry will develop in two directions: “intelligent” and “inclusive,” meaning integration with more industries.

Zhu Shen Shen / SHINE

China Mobile releases Jiu Tian AI large scale language model.

On Saturday, China Mobile released the Jiu Tian AI large-scale language model for industries such as governance and customer service.

During WAIC, SenseTime released developments in various industries, covering smart driving, finance, healthcare, e-commerce and other industries, using the large language model SenseNova.

“This is a new wave of technological revolution in AI, leading to explosive growth in industry demand and the emergence of new formats,” said Xu Li, Chairman and CEO of SenseTime. “Ultimately, we want to reduce costs and barriers so that we can maximize that value.”

Ti Gon

SenseTime offers AI services under various sub-brands.

Improving its AI capabilities, SenseTime has begun public testing of its image generation service, upgrading the number of parameters from 1 billion to 7 billion since its initial release in April. This allows models to create photos with professional-level detail.

According to KPMG’s report, the industries with the most investments in AI computing will include manufacturing, finance, automotive, information technology and telecommunications.

Supremind, a Shanghai-based AI service provider for urban spatial and urban management, has released the ATOM AI ecosystem in collaboration with partners such as Unity and Shanghai Supercomputer Center (SCC).

Zhu Shen Shen / SHINE

Shanghai-based Supremind has released a new ecosystem of partners, including Unity.

Integrating data management, labeling, training, optimization, and inference functions, ATOM provides a one-stop service for realizing landing applications.

The new ecosystem will make AI “faster, smarter and more accessible,” said Supremind CEO Peng Yao.

Using AI automation techniques, companies can form a library of intelligent strategies based on hundreds of business AI decision engines.

Song Vilian, chairman of Shanghai-based Datatist, said AI can “achieve exponential improvements in ROI (return on investment) and enable new types of productivity for business growth.” rice field.

Ti Gon

Song Bilian, chairman of Shanghai-based Datatist, said:

Datatist, organizer of WAIC’s Business AI Forum, provides AI-powered business decision-making and customer relationship services for companies covering the financial and retail industries.

AI-generated services and other AI innovations will open “new avenues” for AI applications and business landings in the financial industry, SMY Cloud chairman and CEO Takeaki Hayashi said at the WAIC Forum on Saturday. Told.

The technology company employs large-scale language models like ChatGPT to cover applications such as personalized recommendations and user portraits. Solve the problem of automated online and offline collaboration to improve marketing and customer service efficiency and user experience.

