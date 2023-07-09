Google restrictions hit student journalists hard





Google’s decision to limit Canadian news on its platform is the latest in a series of blows to Canada’s independent journalism industry. I was shocked to hear this information.

I am appalled for Canadian journalism, but more specifically, as a student journalist managing a digital publication, I worry that student journalism will not reach the audiences that need it most.

I work for The Varsity, one of Canada’s largest student newspapers, and a go-to source for Toronto news, from the Jordan Peterson debacle to updates to the University of T building. When I, who manages the online editor, loads up his laptop in The Varsity’s office, I have his one goal. It is about providing relevant, timely and verifiable information to student bodies through digital means. Unfortunately, these avenues are just being blocked by news regulation by Google and Facebook.

According to a recent reading of Bill C-18, which was passed and which Google is responding to, The Varsity’s website is included in the list of “eligible news businesses” that Google selects when selecting media outlets to restrict. there is a possibility. Google’s decision to close the Google News Showcase in Canada also affects us. Our website addresses these blows head-on.

In the past year alone, The Varsity’s WordPress website has garnered 550,000 views. About 539,000 of these views were from Google. The rest of his 4,000 views are from Google News Showcase.

The social media apps readers use are Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, in that order. These social media views are tens of thousands of students wondering where to find affordable housing, sports fans excitedly reading about T University’s victory, and professors checking in on student success. represents.

Additionally, countless studies have shown that college students are most likely to get their news from social media sources than from other mediums. According to a recent Maru poll, 35 percent of Canadians aged 18-34 get their news through social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram, while 36 percent of Canadians aged 35-54 watch TV. I understand that you are getting information through broadcasting.

College students love their cell phones more than high GPAs, so this restriction will hurt them and their student contacts the most.

The online section I run isn’t the only one facing potential risk of viewership loss. The online section of Canadian student publications will urgently need to find other platforms to disseminate information. The government’s definition of a “digital news intermediary” does not include companies such as Twitter and TikTok.

TikTok is a difficult beast for student journalists to tame. I have experienced this myself. We student journalists need to put more resources into the video section of our newspapers to grow on these platforms and bring our audiences back to the main page.

But student journalists alone cannot do this. Readers should consider various non-Google search engine options if they want to maintain student coverage. Firefox, DuckDuckgo, and Bing all have independent browsers and apps that you can use on a variety of devices to get local Toronto news.

I’m asking this not for my job security, not for the viewership of The Varsity’s website, not for the countless writers who come to our office every weekend. , is for you. Whether you are an avid reader of student journalism or simply interested in local, independent news, having access to free information is a collective response to the problems we face. It depends on whether we can find a suitable solution. Local journalism depends on it.

Mekhi Quarshie is the Online Editor-in-Chief of The Varsity and a third-year Political Science and Journalism major at the University of Toronto.

