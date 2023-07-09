Top 20 Women Powering Middle Eastern Tech Brands in 2023





KUWAIT: As MENA continues to evolve as a home for visionary female founders to ignite the tech revolution, Forbes Middle East magazine releases its annual ranking of the 20 most successful women in Middle East tech brands for 2023. Announced. These brilliant entrepreneurs didn’t just establish solid technology. Pushing the boundaries of creativity, innovation and influence in their respective industries, not just on the platforms they serve.

Selected from a vast pool of talent, the top 20 entries secured external funding, generated impressive returns, and wowed investors and consumers with their outstanding performance. Forbes Middle East magazine’s assessment weighed their ability to make waves in fields as diverse as fintech, e-commerce, logistics, agritech, healthtech and proptech, giving them a comprehensive picture of their entrepreneurial prowess. evaluation was included. Twenty entries were evaluated based on the amount of external funding raised, creativity, innovation, impact and revenue.

The UAE reigns as the preferred base for these companies, with 11 entries, followed by Egypt and Saudi Arabia with three and two respectively. A Jordanian dominates the list with his four founders, followed by an Egyptian, an Englishman, and a Turk with his two founders each. Of the 20 listed companies, 15 have more than one founding member.

Four of the top five women behind tech brands operate in the UAE. For the second year in a row, iMiles Founder and CEO Rita Huang Zheng topped the list. From 2018 to her 2023, the logistics company expanded its presence to her 14 countries, most recently with her expansion into Poland and Australia in 2023. Mona Ataya and her girlfriend Leena Khalil of Mumzworlds and Derya Baran of agricultural technology firm RedSeas make the top three. Proptech Rent Now Pay Later platform PRYPCO, founded by Amira Sajwani, is the youngest technology company on the list.

