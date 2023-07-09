Avery Dennison partners with Emerald Technology Ventures to fund innovation





Avery Dennison Corporation announced a partnership with Emerald Technology Ventures focused on industrial, sustainable, novel packaging and materials technologies that support the company’s strategic innovation and sustainability goals.

Sustainability is a strategically important area for Avery Dennison, and as part of its 2030 sustainability goals, the company is committed to delivering innovations that drive the circular economy. Avery Dennison Partners with Emerald to Gain Access to Cutting-Edge Technology to Fund Disruptive and Sustainable Innovation and Support Its Ability to Develop Customer Solutions in Packaging, Retail and Industrial Sectors To do.

The company continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting value-creating innovations that drive a sustainable future, said Hassan Rmaile, Avery Dennison’s Materials Group WW president. We recognize that finding solutions to the industry’s most pressing challenges requires both collaborative partnerships and financial investment. Through our partnership with Emerald, we provide catalytic capital for technologies that power entire industries, building next-generation solutions for sustainability, new materials and industrial technology.

Building on the success of the Avery Dennison Label and the packaging startup accelerator program, AD Stretch, Emerald also provides expertise in identifying and nurturing successful startups that fit a company’s strategic profile.

“Our investment in Emerald Technology Ventures will give Avery Dennison a leading edge in areas such as packaging and advanced materials,” said Shruti George, vice president of sustainable innovation platforms at Avery Dennison. We now have access to a portfolio of emerging tech startups working on technology.” These technologies will be incorporated into the strong pipeline we have created through our AD Stretch Accelerator program to complement our internal innovation and sustainability capabilities.

Emerald Partner Frederic Petit said the partnership is a testament to Emerald’s more than 20-year track record of creating value for its partners in their sustainability efforts. Avery Dennison has a strong enough presence in this space to truly move the needle in sustainable packaging solutions through partnerships with small, agile disruptors.

The partnership between Avery Dennisons and Emerald is part of the company’s latest series of circular innovation investments. In November 2022, the company invested in The Modern Milkman, a UK-based grocery delivery service based on a refill model. Avery Dennison will also work with the brand to deploy digital identification technology to monitor and track the movement of The Modern Milkmans glass bottles.

The company announced in March that it had invested in Circ, a U.S.-based chemical recycler, to accelerate the commercialization of technology that allows brands and Avery Dennison to recycle mixed fiber waste, such as polyester and cotton blends. bottom. High quality cellulose or PET based yarns used in apparel production. The company will also explore opportunities to work with Circ to continue testing its market-leading digital identification solution for apparel supply chain traceability in real-world environments.

