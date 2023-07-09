A great design upgrade for the Apple iPad Pro could be coming soon





Will the next iPad Pro have new screen technology?

David Phelan

The Apple iPad Pro display looks great. Unlike other tablets in the series, the current Pro model has a miniLED backlight behind his LCD screen. However, persistent rumors that OLED could be used for the iPad Pro have gone the other way, and could be as early as next spring.

According to South Korean website The Elec, Apple is determined to launch an iPad Pro with an OLED screen in the spring of 2024, but even if that results in another project using the same screen technology. Even if it means delaying some Mac laptops.

Rumors of a new OLED-powered iPad Pro have been circulating for a long time, but the exact release date has fluctuated, with some saying late 2024, or even 2025.

However, the Pro iPad tends to be released on an 18-month pace, with the last update in October 2022, so Spring 2024 would be a good time. There have also been reports of a not-so-welcome increase in prices associated with new technology.

But overall, OLED as a display technology would be a welcome upgrade. Especially since it would overcome the current disparity that only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has miniLED backlighting, assuming it will be in both sizes of the iPad Pro.

OLED can save energy compared to LED LCD. With an LED LCD, the energy is about the same whether the screen is bright or nearly dark. This also increases battery life. Other benefits of OLED include better color fidelity and higher contrast levels. Additionally, if the rumors are true, the thin design will make the iPad even slightly slimmer. However, let’s be honest, it’s already pretty slim.

The display size is also projected to grow by only a tenth of an inch, meaning the smaller model will have an 11.1-inch display and the larger model will have a 13-inch display. Enough to stand out, but maybe just that.

There’s no word on what processor the next iPad Pro will have, but a spring 2024 release means it could leverage the Apple M3 chip, which is expected to launch later this year. likely to.

