Innovative supercomputer can perform calculations in seconds that would take rivals decades





The Telegraph reports that Google has developed a revolutionary quantum computer that can compute in seconds. A current supercomputer would take about 47 years to complete these calculations. This breakthrough aims to show how powerful these computers can be and how they can outperform traditional supercomputers.

The team behind this breakthrough used Google’s latest revision to conduct research and found that the computer could complete the recording timing calculations. The results, published on the prepress server arXiv, would take decades using a standard computer. . If true, these discoveries could finally give a classic example of quantum supremacy.

The researchers used an upgraded version of Sycamore, the quantum computer Google first announced in 2019. This version has 70 qubits at its disposal and a processor more than 241 million times more powerful than its predecessor. The purpose of this experiment was to test how well Google’s quantum computer performs compared to standard and conventional supercomputers.

Image Source: DP/Adobe

The results are obviously interesting, especially as companies like Google continue to develop quantum technologies aimed at further increasing our processing power. The contest, as they call it, is actually intended to answer two big questions.

First, are there well-defined bounds on the region where exponentially large Hilbert spaces are actually exploited by noisy quantum processors? More importantly, investigate these bounds. We are also trying to answer the question of whether we can establish an observable experiment that

The findings show that the latest version of Google’s quantum computer was able to perform calculations that would normally take the Frontier, the world’s leading supercomputer, more than 47 years. This is a major breakthrough, and could put quantum computers even higher on many computer’s lists of preferred machines, especially as AI continues to become more pervasive and people look for ways to advance and be more productive. There are enough.

