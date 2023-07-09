Otonomy secures investment in delivery robot from Rome airport





Aeroporti di Roma Ventures (ADR Ventures), the new corporate venture capital arm of Aeroporti di Roma, has made an early venture investment with Ottonomy, a start-up that offers contactless delivery using fully autonomous robots.

After a successful proof of concept (PoC) established during the accelerator program at Fiumicino Airport’s innovation hub, the self-driving delivery project maintains the highest level of service and uses state-of-the-art technology to enhance the passenger experience. It has become part of ADR’s long-term strategy aimed at improving technology and innovation.

Emanuele Cal, President and CEO of ADR Ventures, said: “Our first investment is an additional step towards building a more autonomous and passenger-centric airport of the future.”

These are two characteristics we have found in terms of both Ottonomy’s team and technology. We look forward to a great future together.

We believe this partnership will bring new opportunities to the industry and help transform the traveler experience at airports around the world.

Rome Airport has partnered with major companies and strategic partners. In it, the Plug and Playtech Center worked on the development of ‘Runway to the Future’, a program set within his ADR Innovation Hub, the airport’s first industrial accelerator by a senior ADR leader. rice field. Innovative flight attendants.

Dubbed ‘Runway to the Future’, Rome Airport’s open innovation program focuses on selecting international start-ups to co-develop for up to eight months within an innovation hub directly at Fiumicino Airport. . This gives the start-up an opportunity to develop his PoC inside the airport and realize a complete deployment solution.

ADR Ventures aims to provide further support to start-ups, investing not only financially, but also know-how and skills in their ideas developed within the Fiumicino Innovation Hub, enabling them to develop new companies and start-ups. Promote home development and growth. Digital transformation of the industry.

Otonomy joined the hub’s acceleration program “Runway to the Future” in September 2022 to provide greater convenience to travelers through automated deliveries. Air passengers will be able to purchase retail goods digitally and have them delivered to their gate in a completely frictionless experience.

During the PoC, Ottonomy achieved the following KPIs at Fiumicino International Airport:

Ottobots travel more than 150 km within the terminal Zero accidents at the airport More than 300 customers served Average delivery time of 3 minutes

Ottonomy CEO Ritukar Vijay said: ADR Ventures and Innovation He is honored to continue working with the hub to harness technology to further improve airport environmental impact and convenience.

ADR is truly committed to being an innovation leader and delivering excellence and new experiences to our customers. Our partnership and multi-year agreement with ADR is at the forefront of the future of travel experiences for customers around the world.

An investment arm, ADR Ventures, was established to support the growth of start-ups operating within innovation hubs. This is the first initiative of its kind in the Italian air transport sector aimed at funding project development in areas of high innovation potential. It works in synergy with the operational and strategic needs of airports.

ADR Ventures acts as a driving force in the development of youth entrepreneurship, ensures support for the most virtuous and promising start-ups, accompanies business integration and manages the investment process, and supports business growth and growth. Accelerate the process. Commercialization of conceived innovative solutions.

Otonomy joined the ADR Innovation team at the Plug and Play Travel & Hospitality & Smart City Expo Day in Vienna to learn more about the recent ADR Ventures launch and how innovation and cutting-edge technology are redefining the passenger experience. We discussed how we define In addition to that, ADR and Ottonomy present the Ottobot case.

During the Expo, Rome Airport Aviation is recognized for the second year in a row for its investments to identify innovative solutions and support the growth of start-ups operating within innovation hubs transforming the aviation industry for the better. won the Corporate Innovation Award. future.

you probably like it too

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://roboticsandautomationnews.com/2023/07/08/ottonomy-secures-investment-for-its-delivery-robot-from-rome-airport/69977/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos