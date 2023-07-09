Google warns millions of users of Gmail tech support impersonation scam





Google warned millions of Gmail users about a common scam impersonating the email service’s technical support team.

If you need to recover your account credentials or change your password, Google warns you to be skeptical of support offering unsolicited assistance.

The only official way to request technical support for Gmail is through the Gmail Help Center site.

But the tech giant has issued a warning after pop-ups and fraudulent calls trying to steal banking information and personal data from users.

Beware of third-party websites or pop-ups claiming to provide technical support for Gmail or other Google products, the company said.

These contacts and their websites are not affiliated with Google and may claim to provide password reset assistance or other Gmail-related support services.

It also claims that some of the scams demanded payment from users, something that would never happen with officially affiliated tech services.

Additionally, Google states that these sites may require submission of payment for support services.

Google will not charge a fee for recovering a user’s account credentials or changing their password.

Millions of Gmail users have been warned of tech support scams impersonating Google. Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket (via Getty)

Pop-ups aren’t the only way these scams target users, Google said hackers are calling users directly.

These websites may also call you and claim that your Google account has been hijacked or that your computer has a virus or other malware, Google said.

Google does not provide phone-based support for Gmail and these calls are not affiliated with Google.

These contacts can trick you into providing your username and password (account credentials), which can result in your account being compromised and unlocked for a fee.

Never give your account credentials to anyone claiming to be Google.

Google also shared red flags to watch out for and golden rules to follow when faced with emails claiming to be from Google.

Slow it down scams are often intended to create a sense of urgency. Google wants you to take the time to ask questions and think things through.

Do a spot check survey to double check the details you got. Does what they are telling you make sense?

stop. Never request payment or personal information from a trusted person or agent on the spot.

