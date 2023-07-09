The news is full of scientific advances. So where are they?





Sometimes science news lacks a certain spice. Few people are killed, scandals are generally rare, and there is relatively little talk of politics or combat. To spice things up, journalists often frame scientific articles in terms of the Prometheus Revolution. They promise that researchers are seizing new technologies that will take the world by storm. But most of the time, we never hear from revolutionary Dingus again.

Why do we read so much about scientific advances but see so few changes in our daily lives? is a long road and often fails along the way.

Breakthroughs are just the beginning

The application of technology becomes the final tangible product. It’s what you have in your hand or running around the house. Designers and engineers use industrial processes to create these applications. Engineering, after all, is the art of creating efficient and practical products within the bounds of known science.

Therefore, one of the tasks of scientific research is to conquer new areas of knowledge and expand the scope of work of engineers. Basic research seeks to elucidate new concepts about nature, while applied research builds a bridge between basic research and engineering. It narrows down general ideas to concrete ideas, plans new areas of science, and finds the limits engineers need.

For example, let’s say a basic science researcher discovers an exotic jub-jub. They calculated that it could exist, made a piece of it, and measured the 1 microsecond before it exploded. Applied researchers have now spent years looking more closely at jubjub. They synthesize a stable version, create a model of its behavior, and finally he creates one impractical prototype: the Jub-Jab Battery. Finally, engineers use these models and prototypes to design an economically viable jub-jub battery.

In 15 years you may be able to buy a luxury car with it. Perhaps he at one of these halfway points stalled in progress and more likely the Jubjub battery was thrown into the scrap pile.

Application fixation

When a scientist considers a research direction, he/she surveys previous research (often his own), identifies existing problems or questions, and conducts experiments to solve those problems and answer questions. plan Potential applications are mentioned, but not the main focus. The goal of basic research is not to produce an end product, but to establish a foundation for future research.

If it stops there, no problem. But that’s not all. Science journalists smell the news when research results seem interesting, or when an institution’s public relations team is likely to issue a flurry of press releases with eye-catching headlines. Unfortunately, journalists do not have the time or ability to adequately describe the technical crux of the scientific field and how new research fits into that field. Instead, I’m looking for stories that grab the reader’s attention.

There’s nothing wrong with that per se, but it encourages inappropriate reporting. Journalists want something interesting, so we focus on applications that might change your life. Now, what used to be a secondary concern for scientists has become a primary concern for journalists. But this is putting the cart before the horse.

Research and Development Disclaimer

To deal with these failures in science reporting, we recommend that you keep the research and development (R&D) disclaimer firmly in mind. When you read about a scientific result, never assume that its application will be solved. Research is, for the most part, small advances rather than breakthroughs. Breakthrough events are rare. And even if that breakthrough is legitimate, it still takes a series of big steps for it to make an impact in your life. Perhaps we will never hear about it again because later research proved the groundbreaking discovery was wrong, or it was too difficult to apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigthink.com/the-present/scientific-breakthroughs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos