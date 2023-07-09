Modis U.S. Technology Transfer Agreement May Stumble on Export Controls





Technology partnership was a central theme of the joint US-India statement issued at the end of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ recent state visit to the US. The two countries have signed several agreements on key technologies around this topic, and the US has announced that it will facilitate the transfer of these technologies to India in a number of emerging sectors.

The agreement, endorsed by leaders in Washington, owes its origins to the Critical Advanced Technology Initiative (iCET) to expand strategic technology partnerships and defense industry cooperation between the governments, businesses and academic institutions of the two countries.

iCET aims to foster technical cooperation between government agencies in many key areas such as defense sector, semiconductor supply chain, telecommunications and artificial intelligence.

The most eye-catching outcome of Mr. Modis’ visit was the Memorandum of Understanding between General Electric (GE) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the manufacture of the GE F414 jet engine in India. MoU). The initiative is projected to enable further transfer of US jet engine technology to India.

A Memorandum of Understanding on Semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnerships was signed with the aim of coordinating semiconductor incentive programs in India and the United States.

Over the past year, India and the United States have focused on boosting their domestic semiconductor manufacturing capacity. India adopts amended regime to set up domestic semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities under production-linked incentive scheme, US enacts CHIPS and Science Act committing $280 billion to R&D and commercialization bottom.

Coinciding with these moves, US chip maker Micron Technology said it will invest up to $825 million to build a semiconductor assembly and test facility in India, using extended financial support from the Indian government. Announced.

The two countries also launched a joint initiative in the telecommunications sector, with funding from the United States Multilateral Development Banks, between operators and vendors in both markets, primarily in the telecommunications sector, on field testing and deployment of open radio access networks. public-private cooperation started. Ltd.

They endorsed an ambitious vision for 6G networks, including cooperation on key areas of standards, facilitating access to chipsets, and establishing joint projects for research and development.

And finally, a $2 million grant program for the joint development and commercialization of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technologies was launched under the US-India Science and Technology Fund to help develop high-performance computing facilities in India. Possibility of public-private cooperation toward India.

This is an excellent list of areas where the US has agreed to transfer technology to India, but the key question is how far the US will live up to its commitments. This question arises from two factors.

First, historical evidence shows that the United States has not cooperated with India and other developing countries in making critical technologies available. Worst of all in this regard was the reluctance of multinational pharmaceutical companies to allow developing countries access to vaccines and drug technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This position of pharmaceutical companies was effectively supported by the United States and other developed countries, especially in discussions within the World Trade Organization. Moreover, access to green technologies in developing countries has become one of the most thorny issues in climate change negotiations, and it seems unlikely that a solution will be in sight.

The second factor is the fact that advanced technology from US companies is subject to many conditions, especially those arising from complex export control systems in various countries. These restrictions also apply to strategic goods and technology exports to close allies such as Australia and the United Kingdom, with which the United States has long-standing defense pacts.

In a joint statement, President Biden tacitly acknowledged the restrictions India may face in accessing the promised technology, while also allowing US high-performance computing technology and source code to India. He said the government would work with Congress to lower barriers to exports. But the bigger problem that the US export control regime will pose remains unresolved.

Before a deal covering technology exports to India becomes a reality, the deal needs to be scrutinized by the US export control regime. This strict regime covers the export of dual-use goods and technology on the one hand and defense goods on the other. The former is subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) and the latter to the Arms Export Control Act of 1976, respectively.

The United States uses the EAR to maintain export controls to protect national security interests and further its dual-use and unclassified military foreign policy objectives.

These regulations establish licensing policies for covered items and related technology, and require the U.S. government to determine whether a proposed export or reexport is consistent with U.S. national security and foreign policy interests. will be considered on a case-by-case basis. .

The EAR covers the export of 10 categories of products and technology on the Commerce Control List (CCL). These include electronics design development and production, electronics, computers, communications and information security, which play an important role in the India-US pact. The CCL provides detailed procedures for each category of product and itself acts as a powerful deterrent for exporters.

Responsibility for regulation, enforcement, and enforcement of dual-use export controls rests with the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce. BIS works closely with foreign governments, industry, and trade bodies to ensure that dual-use commodity exports from the United States remain secure and EAR compliant.

Exports of munitions on the U.S. Munitions List are regulated by the Arms Export Control Act of 1976 (AECA), which recognizes U.S. foreign and national policy goals of defense cooperation and export control of military items. I am emphasizing.

AECA has many requirements for the use of these items. It states that munitions may only be sold or leased by the U.S. government for purposes of domestic security, legitimate self-defense, or to permit the recipient country to participate in regional or collective agreements or measures consistent with the United Nations Charter. It stipulates that

Furthermore, as with dual-use product exports, munitions exports are governed by a strict licensing policy established under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). Clearly, the U.S. government and Congress not only exercise considerable control over the export of munitions and military items, but more importantly, they set the conditions for the use of these items in partner countries. is also important.

The United States’ closest defense allies, Australia and the United Kingdom, frequently express concerns about the indiscriminate and extraterritorial application of regulations. Importantly, the United States signed a defense trade cooperation treaty with these two countries in 2007, and a trilateral partnership, AUKUS, was formed between the two countries in 2021. Despite this, US restrictions on exports of strategic equipment to its closest partner countries have not been eased.

William Greenwalt and Tom Coben, in a recent commentary, briefly summarize the problems with the US export control regime, but in their view there are two sets of problems in the US export control regime. It is said that there is

First, practical issues related to the inefficiencies of the current set of export control frameworks and processes; Intangible conceptual issues such as the idea of ​​superpowers rooted in a bygone era.

So can India succeed in securing critical technology and products from the US when Australia and the UK have failed?

Biswajit Dar is a former professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and a Distinguished Professor at the Council for Social Development.

