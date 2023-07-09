More than a big-screen Android slab





It’s no exaggeration to say that the Google Pixel Tablet has been long awaited. His second-ever Android tablet by Google comes more than six years after the Pixel C. The sequel has become even more significant as Google has launched iterations of his Pixel smartphones for double-digit amounts in the huge time gap between the Pixel C and Pixel Tablet.

Starting at $499, on par with the Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab S, the Pixel Tablet sets itself apart by rocking a charging dock with built-in speakers. With included accessories, you can turn your Pixel Tablet from a portable gadget into a handy connected home centerpiece and much more.

Google Pixel tablet with charging speaker dock

Key Specifications Chip Google Tensor G2 Display 11 inch LCD touchscreen (2,560×1,600 pixels) Memory 8GB RAM, up to 256GB Storage Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C Camera 8MP Front and Rear Sensors Other Fingerprint Sensor, Stereo With speaker, built-in charging dock speaker

The long latency of the charging dock and Google’s new Android slate made me want to test the Pixel Tablet from the moment it arrived. I spent weeks of daily use and rigorous testing of the new product’s design and performance to see how it fared against the iPad competition.

Why are charging docks so important?

The fabric-covered magnetic dock that comes with the Pixel Tablet is probably its most important selling point. With this quirky accessory, you can turn your tablet into a real smart display in no time. Hub Mode is a feature that transforms the Pixel Tablet from a mobile device into a consumer electronics device, giving her hands-free Google Assistant access and a range of tools for customizing interactions with virtual helpers and on-screen visuals.

Stefan Vazarov

Play music, podcasts and audiobooks, stream videos from your favorite services, check the news and weather, and stream audio and video content from your phone via Google Chromecast while charging your Pixel tablet. You can Low activity. When not in use, the slate doubles as a beautiful, understated home décor item where you can display the artwork and memories you’ve stored in Google Photos.

The 43.5mm audio drivers inside the Pixel Tablet Charging Dock deliver sound with deep bass and crisp highs, providing a much more powerful acoustic experience than the tablet’s onboard speakers.

design

The Pixel Tablet has an understated design with an all-metal back and a vibrant screen, with large bezels (either black or white) that resemble some of the more well-known rivals from Apple and Samsung. Volume control buttons and a power key with an embedded fingerprint sensor are recessed into the curvature of the metal housing, ensuring unobstructed on-screen navigation in both landscape and portrait modes.

Stefan Vazarov

Choose from porcelain, hazel, or rose colors. The metal back of the device has a matte finish, which gives it a decidedly premium feel and great handling. The smooth surface of the material also makes the slate easier to handle.

The Pixel Tablet is, as you would expect given the price, very well made. The excellent construction and durability gave us a reassuring sense of quality during our testing, which wasn’t surprising given Google’s track record of producing top-notch consumer hardware.

screen

The Pixel’s 11-inch LCD touchscreen is crisp, bright and vibrant, and equally suitable for browsing the web, streaming videos, navigating social media feeds, and light productivity tasks like editing documents and working with spreadsheets. . The 16:10 aspect ratio made it easy to view two apps side-by-side (like Google Chrome and YouTube) during testing.

Stefan Vazarov

Additionally, compatibility with third-party USI 2.0 stylus pens allows you to expand your display utility. These inexpensive accessories let you take notes, sketch, or just kick back with a digital coloring app.

Higher refresh rates than the standard 60 Hz are especially lacking on the Google Pixel Tablet, despite being available on rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (which costs more) and the OnePlus Pad, but Android games This doesn’t matter unless you’re good at it. Trade Violators.

performance

Google has put the Tensor G2 chip in the Pixel Tablet, which powers all smartphones from the Pixel 7a to the Pixel Fold and 8GB of RAM. Unsurprisingly, the top-of-the-line hardware bits delivered fast and fluid app interaction, quick multitasking transitions including multiple open apps, and robust gameplay. I never ran out of power while using the product.

The tablet’s front and rear cameras worked well during video calls. Three built-in mics deliver crystal-clear voice calls and reliable Google Assistant interactions, while four speakers—two more than iPad Air—deliver crisp sound on the go.

Stefan Vazarov

According to Google, Pixel Tablets can deliver up to 12 hours of screen-on time between charges. This is on par with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and includes video streaming. Google claims the battery may last longer depending on screen-on activity.

On the Pixel Tablet, we were able to get close to 10 hours of battery life in mixed use. My usage included browsing the web, parsing email and social media, and chatting with friends along with the occasional gaming session.

The charging dock took away my battery-related anxieties as the slate was always powered and ready to go. Of course, the USB-C connector is also reliable for charging with third-party adapters, cables and battery packs. The dock is the default option as the product’s retail packaging does not include a USB-C cable.

Android experience

The clean, infinitely customizable Android 13 experience on the Pixel Tablet is similar to what other smartphones offer, but with a larger screen that can accommodate more widgets and other essentials you might need. The difference is that The dual multitasking interface is easy to access and use, but behind Samsung’s custom layout for using multiple apps.

Stefan Vazarov

Traditionally, the lack of third-party Android apps for large screens has prevented large-screen Android from competing with the iPad, and the Pixel Tablet is no exception. The standard Android apps, many games, and some third-party products worked fine on the device, but the options available are nowhere near the eclectic selection of third-party titles iPadOS offers. . At this point, Google and its developer community will have to work hard if they want to compete with Apple in the tablet space.

wrap up

The Pixel Tablet is a welcome product, and while it’s not perfect, it certainly makes the product category more exciting. With its novel speaker dock, user-friendly design, and years of cutting-edge Android experience, this device is definitely worth buying if you’re investing in Google’s product ecosystem.

The Pixel Tablet is a great product, especially for home use. With its high-quality display and premium construction, it’s perfect for relaxing and enjoying the benefits of a larger screen than a smartphone without reaching for a heavy laptop. Best of all, unlike its rivals, the Pixel Tablet is useful and fun, rather than a high-tech item that just takes up space when you’re not using it.

Stefan Vazarov

Given the slate pack with magnets and a 4-pin connector to connect to the charging dock, why Google launched a keyboard cover with the device to make it more appealing to students and others who need to use it. It’s no wonder why you didn’t make it something like that. productive tasks. Thankfully, the Pixel Tablet’s official case has a built-in kickstand and is fully compatible with the charging dock, so we can start part of this review by pairing a Bluetooth keyboard. .

You can order a Google Pixel tablet with up to 256 GB of storage. Each color option comes with a matching charging dock.

Buy a Google Pixel tablet

Senior Technology Editor

Stefan is Senior Technology Editor at BestProducts.com, covering the tech industry since 2015 and testing the latest gadgets. He has over 10 years of experience covering consumer technology products, especially smartphones, tablets, laptops and audio equipment. Previously, he was the US Editor for GSMArena.com. His work has also appeared in his Popular Mechanics and other Hearst publications. In the rare moments when he’s not playing with his new gadget, Stefan likes to watch his league premiers live and play with cats and rabbits. He also likes espresso.

