Immediate Urinalysis Tests Mental and Physical Health in Older and Young People





Olive Diagnostics, which won a $7.3 million seed round last year for its AI-powered real-time urine analysis device, is launching its flagship product, Olive KG 4.5 Developed an IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) device. Help sick patients through non-invasive spectroscopy-based toilet lids. The KG 4.5 can be placed around the toilet bowl to perform a urine analysis and measure mental and physical health in seconds.

Founder and CEO Guy Goldman told CTech about the inspiration for the device he hopes will be installed in every toilet in the world. Motivated by caring for his sick mother (KG was named after her name, Karen Goldman), he says the technology will be deployed in homes, nursing homes and hotels to monitor the elderly. and want to help young users track their mental state. health.

1 View gallery

Guy Goldman, Founder and CEO, Olive Diagnostics

(Photo: Laura Ben David)

Hotels may focus on wellness and try to offer customers wellness support, nutrition, advice on what to eat or if they drink too much, he told CTech. One of the surprising things about urine, he said, is that it contains something called cortisol. Cortisol teaches us about mental health.

KG 4.5 now offers real-time analysis on aspects such as hydration, vitamin balance, nutritional guidance, sleep patterns, possible infections, stress levels, physiological creatinine levels and fatigue.

Unlike stool, which examines the health of the entire gut, liver, and digestive system, urine provides a real-time analysis of kidney health and the location of the two adrenal glands that produce the cortisol hormone. It also provides long-term monitoring of how the kidneys respond to infection and disease, and provides insight into the user’s physical health.

It will take time, but we will be able to learn it and see what urine looks like when you have an infection, because it’s a regulator, he explained. . Understanding how it is regulated allows you to understand everything that is happening in your body.

Goldman recently featured the company at the Israel Regional Finals of the Startup World Cup hosted by Pegasus Tech Ventures and Tech It Forward, and was crowned representative of the Startup Nation in San Francisco later this year. Today, Olive Diagnostics has suspended product orders due to incredibly high demand. The company hopes to start shipping later this year in time for the finals in November, and is currently planning to order around 30,000 toilet lids.

One of the attractions of the KG 4.5 device is its non-invasive nature. The toilet lid will be replaced after the user pays his $450 to buy it (the same amount the company spent on developing it, but will eventually give it away for free). Users sign up for a $20 monthly subscription fee to get insights, records and recommendations based on their urine samples. This device connects via an app that can sync with other devices via Bluetooth. This means users can get insights and track their urine on multiple devices in other locations while traveling. Each toilet can distinguish between at least 50 different users, and when installed in a care home, members of the elderly community do not have to change their habits to benefit from the service.

The company has received funding from the Israel Innovation Agency to expand its faecal research and has been accepted into Google’s Google For Startups program. The company is currently developing his KG-Clip product that clips onto existing toilet seats and will eventually do away with the KG 4.5.

Olive Diagnostics currently has three main customers: assisted living facilities, home care providers and telemedicine platform operators. Those customers receive data into their backend systems and create their own rules for how that data is interpreted and managed. The company itself complies with all necessary GDPR regulations to ensure that user data is not misused.

Before representing Israel in the Startup World Cup finals, the company has three main goals. Started a clinical trial with Israel’s Asta Hospital in Ashdod to track protein levels in urine to help identify more diseases. And establish manageable molds for mass production to ship KG 4.5 products to users.

Israel has an impressive record in the Startup World Cup, with Israeli biotech Matricelf ranked No. 3 in the world (winning the Calcalists Startup+ Competition in 2020). The Goldman and Olive Diagnostics teams are feeling the pressure to match this year, but are confident. This wins me, he concluded. I will win this competition. I will do it again this time. I’m going to practice and really prepare for this.

