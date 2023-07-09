Google Pixel Fold vs Google Pixel 7a: $1300 difference for same processor





The Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel Fold are radically different products with different goals, so comparing the two might seem like a silly errand to some. But the crux of this article lies in one puzzling detail. Google’s cheapest cell phone has the same CPU despite being almost a quarter the price.

This strange reality begs the question. With Google’s typically underwhelming CPU processing performance taking the lead, are people really going to pay all that extra money just for the folding feature?

Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7a: Pricing

The Pixel 7a is the champion in the budget category. With a starting price of $499 on his website on Google and offering incredible performance, this product is an ideal purchase for smartphone users who want a quality product without breaking the bank.

This is what makes the two phones an inexplicable pairing, as Google’s phones are industry-leading budget choices. Comparing the iPhone and Pixel, the 7a starts at $499, while the iPhone 14 has a base price of $799.

This overwhelming major price difference makes Google’s weak Tensor G2 unassailable. It’s one of the best phones you can get for the best price, so it’s no wonder the CPU is subpar.

But since the Pixel Fold doesn’t have the same budget advantages as other foldable devices, and so does the price, it seems Google is losing sight of its most effective selling point. Sure, the Pixel Fold is competitively priced at $1,799 on Google’s website, but it has the same processor and is almost a quarter the price.

Winner: Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7a: Displays

On the front of the Pixel Fold is a 5.8-inch, 2092 x 1080 pixel OLED display with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The inner screen is a 7.6-inch, 2208 x 1840 pixel OLED display with a 6:5 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Pixel 7a is not a foldable phone. It has one 6.1 inch, 1080 x 2400 OLED panel with up to 90Hz. Display technology makes a foldable phone such an exciting buy that the 7a should have no room to compete with a fold phone, right?

The Pixel 7a hits a peak brightness of 1,024 in HDR settings, putting it on par with its more expensive competitors. The Pixel Fold’s internal display is incredibly bright, hitting 1,030 nits in HDR and 1,172 nits in standard settings.

Unfortunately, it did not do so well in reproducing the DCI-P3 color gamut. The Pixel 7a was able to reproduce 92% of his DCI-P3 color gamut, just short of the Fold’s built-in display (88%) and cover display (90%).

In practice, the difference is subtle and you probably won’t notice which one is better. However, the Pixel Fold comes out on top with its dual-screen dominance and bright display.

Winner: Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7a: Design

The Pixel 7a is built with a glass display, aluminum frame and plastic back panel. Not only is this the same for his other Pixel smartphones, but the Pixel Fold as well.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

The Pixel Fold has yet to fully discover its colorful side and is limited to two neutral colors: porcelain and obsidian. The Pixel 7a comes in four colors, he said, with sea and coral shades appealing to pastels like me, but charcoal and snow options for those who don’t like rainbows. This is a shame when you think about it.

The Pixel 7a measures 6 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches and weighs 6.8 ounces, while the Pixel Fold measures 5.5 x 6.2 x 0.5 inches and weighs 10 ounces. These are two completely different phones, one of which is effectively two phones glued together, so it’s naturally bigger and heavier.

Winner: Draw

Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7a: Performance

Pixel Fold is built with a Google Tensor G2 processor with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Pixel 7a is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip and has the same Titan M2 security coprocessor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Pixel Fold costs more than four times the price of the Pixel 7a, but users can’t expect great processing performance. In fact, the Geekbench 5 test gave a low multi-core score of 1,909. This is nearly 1,000 points below 7a’s multicore score of 3,065, which is puzzling. Not only can you expect the same processor in this very expensive foldable phone, but it also has less performance.

You might be wondering if this is the norm for foldable smartphones, but it’s not. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, also a $1,799 foldable phone, achieved a multicore score of 3,831 in the Geekbench 5.5 performance test. That’s just over double what the Pixel Fold can achieve for the same price. Wow.

Winner: Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7a: Camera

The attention to detail in Google Pixel photography is virtually unmatched. We know the company makes some of the best phone cameras in the industry, but what about the new Pixel Fold?

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Pixel 7a’s primary camera is one of the best, with a 64-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/1.89 aperture. Meanwhile, its ultra-wide-angle and selfie lenses are both 13MP (f/2.2 aperture, 1.12μm).

The Pixel Fold’s camera array is very different from the 7a, with a 1/2-inch 48MP wide angle and f/1.7 aperture, as well as an ultra-wide (f/2.2) and telephoto (f/3.05 with 5x zoom). ) at 10.8MP. The front camera is 9.5MP with AF/2.2 aperture, and another 8MP camera on the display has AF/2.2 aperture.

Winner: Draw

Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7a: battery life

If the Pixel Fold can outlast the 7a’s battery, that would be a great feat. After all, this foldable smartphone works with dual screens, which means it consumes more power. The 4,821 mAh battery lasted a total of 10 hours and 21 minutes in my Laptop Mag battery test with continuous web surfing at 150 nits on my phone.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

10 hours is a great achievement, especially since the Pixel 7a’s 4,385 mAh lasted 10 hours and 5 minutes in the same test. Yes, the Pixel Fold does the impossible and lasts a little longer than the 7a. So if you’re excited to buy this foldable phone, don’t worry about its longevity.

Winner: Google Pixel Fold

Conclusion

The Pixel Fold is a great phone, but it lacks the assets that make the Pixel series most appealing. Most exciting bells and whistles aside, the Pixel is a range of affordable phones, and that’s a big part of the series’ success. Getting the awesome Pixel 7a for $499 is an absolute bargain, but the Pixel Fold doesn’t have the same affordability advantage.

Charging consumers $1,799 for a phone with less processing power compared to its own $499 phone is shocking, especially when other foldable phones are similarly priced. . Yes, the Pixel 7a is the winner, but it falls short. We expect the Pixel Fold 2 to either pick up the headroom of its predecessor with a better processor or become the first budget foldable phone.

Winner: Google Pixel 7a

great deals on smartphones

36 months

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

unlimited data

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laptopmag.com/features/the-google-pixel-fold-vs-google-pixel-7a-same-processor-dollar1300-difference The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos