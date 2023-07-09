How to report accidents, road closures, floods, etc. on Google Maps, Mappls





Several people have lost their lives due to heavy rains in various parts of the country over the past few days. Rainfall also severely damages roads, affecting people’s ability to move from one point to another.

Popular navigation apps such as Google Maps and Mappls allow users to warn others of potential collisions, road closures and blocked routes. Here’s how these apps can use this feature to alert others to such incidents.

Google Maps allows users to report accidents such as collisions, lane closures, and roadworks, as seen in the image above. (Express Photo) How to report an incident on Google Maps

Google Maps is one of the most widely used navigation apps in the world. A few years ago, the tech giant added the ability to report roadblocks, collisions, congestion, roadworks, objects on the road, and stalled vehicles.

1. If you want to report such an issue, swipe up on the bottom bar that appears when moving from one point to another,[レポートを追加]A button appears.

2. Tap it, select the type of incident you want to report, and Google will alert users traveling nearby.

Mappls has more options than Google Maps. (Express Photo) How to add a report to Mappls

Another popular navigation app from MapMyIndia, Mappls allows users to report traffic and safety warnings and share them with others.

1. To report road closures, breakdowns, traffic jams, flooding, etc., open the app on your phone and tap the ‘Post to Map’ icon from the ‘Quick Access’ section that appears in the bottom half of the screen.

2. Here you will see several categories such as traffic, safety, and traffic violations. Tap a category and select the type of incident you want to report.

3. Now click the edit button to the right of the Find or select location from map option and select a location. Users can add a description and image of the incident they want to report, and even hide their name.

4. After adding information,[完了]Tap the button and Mappls will start sharing information with others.

