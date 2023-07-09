Raise the Power of Airmen > Air Force > View Article





Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam, Hawaii (AFNS) —

Innovations across the Air Force involve everything from work processes to physical assets, and often include policy updates to longstanding Air Force regulations. For Air Force personnel, the Air Force’s innovation and the offices of each unit that support the innovation effort known as Spark Cells should be nothing new.

But where does innovation start?

“Being innovative in the Air Force means that when you face a challenge, you say, ‘Well, how do we get around this challenge?'” said Maj. Raymond Hill, Pacific Air Force Innovation Leader. Told. “Is it just for the attention of leaders, is it funded, or is it a policy change on either side of the issue?”

Whether it’s creating something in the garage that you think is more efficient or bringing an idea you’ve seen elsewhere into the discussion, Hill explained that the driving force for change is people.

“It always starts with the airmen,” Hill said. “They are working to understand how their ideas actually make sense for the Air Force.”

Once airmen have developed an idea or something they would like to bring to the Air Force, they are encouraged to contact their local innovation cell for further refinement and guidance.

“Spark Sells said, ‘We’re going to take your idea this way, make sure it makes sense, and convince the leaders that we need to fund this very solid. I have at least one very good lead that I can say, ‘I’m going to make a good pitch,'” Hill said.

From there, Spark Cell leaders can help route the project to the right person for further coordination. Spark cells are also useful for aircrews who want to support other innovative efforts already underway by connecting them to projects that require specific expertise.

“moreover, [Common Access Card] You have access to a ‘vision,'” Hill said. “This website is a collection of ongoing innovations that have been submitted. People can find projects, see who is working on them, and join their own teams to collaborate and work together.” You can ask for it.”

While it’s always a good time to innovate, aviators seeking ideas to be submitted to competition should be aware that the Air Force Spark Tank will begin collecting submissions in July and stop in August. must be

PACAF typically accepts submissions to compete in the main force in January. Some of the recent innovations by PACAF have made significant strides in large Air Force channels.

“Last year’s top innovation, Project Kinetic Cargo, a deployable automated cargo tracking system, was a dramatic success at Cope North in February, reducing processing time from 96 hours to 14 hours. I did,” Hill said. “This project won a People’s Choice Award for a larger Air Force spark tank. [Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown] He said he would support them to make necessary policy changes. And now we are at a point where we need appropriate policy changes to be enacted across the Air Force on dynamic cargo. ”

Other recent innovations include the Mobile Air Transport Clinic and the Venom Kit. The Mobile Clinic is an agile combat employment-focused innovation currently underway with the potential to become the Air Force’s new standard for how medical care is delivered in the ACE environment. The Venom Kit is a fuel additive that can convert commercial fuel “Jet A” to JP8 used in fighter jets.

“We take great ideas from Air Force people and try to make them a reality,” Hill said. “It may sound cliche, but it’s about empowering airmen.”

