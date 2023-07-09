Cleaning completed because list is too long





Two things have gotten worse over the course of my internet life. First, you use different passwords for the various services you subscribe to, and second, you know where you created your account. Many times I chose the option to avoid the second situation. It involves using your Google account to create an account with another third-party service. There are so many that I am in for an unpleasant surprise. Because some of them I rarely use and some store data from my Google account.

While there is nothing inherently wrong with using a Google Account instead of credentials, it is important to be careful about which apps, extensions, tools and websites have that permission and not to give out data lightly. . Here’s how I see what I’ve connected and (if I see fit) unlink it.

As a matter of fact, even if you stop using these third-party applications and services, they are still linked to your Google Account and may expose your data. Therefore, good security practice is to minimize the number of third-party accounts associated with your Google profile and ensure that these accounts are the most used and trusted. In any case, the fewer third-party services associated with your Google Account, the better your security.

How can I see which applications and services are linked to my Google Account?

This procedure can be done both from a browser (using a computer) and from iOS or Android, but we’ll focus on the last option here. On Android mobile,[設定]>[Google]Go to[Google アカウントの管理]must be clicked.[セキュリティ]access the tab[サードパーティのアプリおよびサービスとの接続]Scroll down until you find

Tap each entry in the list to see more information about the connection, including permissions the app has and which Google services it can access (such as Gmail for reading and sending messages). So I went through the list one by one and proceeded with the ones I didn’t want to access my account.

You can see it in some examples. “Asana” is a trusted application that I use at work and I’m interested in linking to it for convenience. “Barakaldo Veterinaria” is a website I bought online once and never since. I used them again (good experience) and “Atresplayer” is a reliable service, but I am no longer a subscriber.

Pressing “Remove All Connections” will disconnect the app or service from your Google Account. If you are unsure,[詳細の表示], you can see when the connection was established for the first time and stop using the connection. remove the connection or[Google でサインイン]Two options are possible: stop using the .

Choose the second one if you are not sure if you will use it often. In this case, if you try to enter it again, you will have to re-establish the connection to your Google account. This is what I did with “Atresplayer” for example, but I may register again later.

Note that the first option removes access, but not the account. To delete your account, you will need to visit the web, app, or service in question and delete all data from it. This solution was interesting for apps and services that have rarely been used and are not interested in being linked, such as an online pet store.

