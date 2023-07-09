Israeli Healthcare Startup Finds Partner in Pittsburgh





The Israel Innovation Agency (IIA) has partnered with Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network (AHN) to support Israeli healthcare startups in the United States.

The Israel Innovation Agency, a Jerusalem-based government agency dedicated to supporting high-tech and industrial research and development, will work with AHN to develop research, technology and business strategies, and is part of Israel’s medical technology startups. to Pennsylvania.

Israeli companies can apply for the program, and the IIA and AHN jointly select participants. Successful applicants will receive 50% of her funding from the Israel Innovation Agency to conduct joint R&D projects or pilots with AHN.

AHN is a Pittsburgh-based healthcare organization that provides hospitals, surgery, clinics, research laboratories, and home care services in the Western Pennsylvania area.

“We have a rich heritage of driving pioneering scientific research and groundbreaking clinical innovations that have improved the health and well-being of millions over the decades,” said Dr. Amiram Appelbaum. We are happy to work with such a great partner as AHN with President of the IIA and Chief Innovation Scientist of the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

The collaboration is the IIA’s latest international medical research and development project, in which the agency has previously established similar partnerships with the Mayo Clinic, Hartford Healthcare and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in the United States, as well as hospitals in the United Kingdom and Germany. I’m here.

Dr. Tariq J. Chiema, Medical Director of the AHN Institute, said he is excited to partner with the Israel Innovation Agency to help nurture some of the country’s best healthcare start-ups.

We are excited to work with entrepreneurs who refine, test, and scale innovative new technologies that could one day benefit patients and healthcare providers here in Pittsburgh and around the world.

