Electric Vehicle Innovation Reduces Growth Potential for Copper Demand





New electric vehicles from Hanoi Tesla and rivals are designed for efficiency by reducing copper content, which could limit copper demand growth as next-generation EVs become commercially available. industry analysts point out.

Strong growth in EV sales, driven by China’s growth, means copper demand will continue to grow over the next decade, according to two recent forecasts, but EV innovation has emerged as a limiting factor.

Copper has been viewed as a green energy transition due to the wiring required for electric vehicles. EVs can use as much as 80 kg (176 pounds) of copper, four times the amount used by a typical internal combustion engine vehicle.

Electric vehicles accounted for two-thirds of the growth in global copper demand last year, Goldman Sachs said in a report this week.

But Goldman Sachs and consultancy CRU Group separately said EV and battery makers are finding ways to cut weight and costs, which means they also need less copper per vehicle. .

CRU Group has lowered its forecast for copper usage in an average EV from this year to 2030 to 51-56kg. This is a downward revision from the previous forecast of 65-66kg for the same period.

Goldman Sachs estimated that the average EV’s copper content could drop to 65kg per vehicle by 2030, compared with an estimated 73kg last year.

They cited a series of engineering changes aimed at increasing EV range, reducing weight and improving efficiency, with the cumulative effect of reducing copper content.

“This may be the first crack in the demand-side narrative,” said CRU analyst Robert Edwards. “Some of the projections out there are very positive in terms of potential green energy demand (for copper).”

Technological changes include moving to more compact batteries that don’t require cells to be wired into modules, using thinner copper foil in battery cells, and moving to higher voltage systems that require less wiring. increase.

As an example, Tesla is moving the small secondary batteries used to power functions such as lights and wipers in future EVs to 48-volt systems, bringing the need for copper to current levels. We expect to be able to reduce it by a quarter. Elon Musk told investors in May.

Goldman Sachs said battery innovation and the potential shift to higher-voltage systems like Tesla’s are “the main threats to EV demand leverage for copper.”

The company expects copper demand for electric vehicles to reach 1 million tons this year and 2.8 million tons by 2030. Previously, EV demand in 2030 was predicted to be 3.2 million tons.

However, the increasing penetration of EVs compensates for the easing of copper usage in each unit.

CRU said it expects 42% of vehicles sold worldwide to be electric and plug-in hybrids by 2030, up from a previous forecast of one-third.

CRU’s Edwards said some copper bulls may be underestimating the potential for EV makers to roll out technologies to limit copper use.

The benchmark three-month copper price on the London Metal Exchange soared to a record $10,845 per tonne in March 2022, helped by bullish EV demand. It fell by nearly a quarter.

Related video:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoblog.com/2023/07/09/innovation-in-evs-seen-denting-copper-demand-growth-potential/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos