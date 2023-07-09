What Google knows about your activity and how to delete your history





Before Google is one of the IT leaders (it’s the G for Gafam), it’s first and foremost a search engine. Thanks to them, we can find any information on the Internet, and thanks to cookies, we can also provide relevant content and access your last search history.

But that’s not all Google has developed many online tools besides the search engine, such as Google Drive, Google News, Google Maps, Google Translate, Google Lens and Google Play. However, all of these products also record your browsing history and online activities.

If you have a Google Account, all this information is stored within that account. It can be accessed from an internet browser or Android smartphone.

To see your Google history on your computer or phone, you first need to connect to your Google account (we’re already on Android).

After logging in, click Privacy & Personalization. Then scroll down to “Activities and Places I’ve Been”.[履歴の設定]and,[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]Click.

If the blue icon is followed by the word ‘Active’, your activity is being recorded by Google.otherwise the gray[一時停止]after the button[一時停止]A button appears. Below you’ll see various Google apps. Just click on the app you’re interested in to access your activity history.

google history.

capture google

Through this, you can also view your Google Maps activity, such as adjusting your settings to record your movements.

Please note that the Google search history referred to here does not correspond to browsing data recorded by web browsers such as Chrome. Rather, it is the history of searches performed from the engine itself, regardless of which browser you used while connected to your Google account.

To access this data, first follow the same steps as above. So sign in to your Google account and[プライバシーと個人設定]Click[アクティビティと訪問した場所]Scroll down to[ウェブ上のアクティビティとその場所]Point to I accessed the .app.

Click the icon that represents Google Search. It’s easy to recognize. It’s a multicolored capital letter G (red, yellow, green, blue) in a circle. A click will give you access to your search history, and you can manually delete the ones you want by simply clicking the cross next to each activity.

[削除]The button gives access to various delete options such as today’s activities, activities within a custom time range, or entire activities. You can also enable automatic deletion to delete search history older than 3 months, 18 months, or 36 months.

Clear your Google search history.

capture google

If you’ve set all Google services, especially Google Maps, to track your movements, you can also clear that history.

You can also access your Google history from your mobile phone. As usual, start by logging into your account. If you’re using Android, you’re already connected (unless you’re using a different account). So on iOS you have to be logged in.

Once done, tap Data & Privacy in the menu at the top of the screen. Then scroll down to “Activities and Places I’ve Been”.[履歴設定]and[マイ アクティビティ]to access all your activities sorted by day and time.

Filters and a search bar are also available if you want to search for specific activities in your history.

Google history on your smartphone.

capture google

