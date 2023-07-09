Startup bets on kitesurfing to blow up shipping pollution





Startup Beyond the Sea is testing a blue inflatable kite sail the size of a small studio to pull a specially designed catamaran across the water.

Inspired by kitesurfing, a French company wants to apply the same wind-powered technology to the propulsion of everything from yachts to cargo ships to reduce the shipping industry’s enormous carbon footprint.

The industry is under renewed pressure to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels after the International Maritime Organization signed a deal on Friday to raise emissions reduction targets.

‘Are you ready to jibe? .

In kitesurfing, riders use their hands to control the kite.

But on Parlier’s catamaran SeaKite, the kite uses a winch that adapts the sail’s position to wind conditions and an automatic towing system with artificial intelligence.

The goal is to design larger kite sails that can one day tow yachts, trawlers and even container ships.

“This is an amazing towing system that can reduce fuel consumption by an average of 20%,” said Parlier, former winner of the Transatlantic Sailing Competition.

With approximately 100,000 merchant ships plying the seas worldwide and 4.6 million fishing trawlers, the potential is enormous.

The market will be worth €4 billion by 2030, with around 1,400 ships carrying such kites, according to the Windship Association, which was founded in France in 2019 with the aim of greening the maritime sector. It is said that there is a possibility.

Beyond the Sea plans to conduct similar tests next March off the coast of Norway and Japan and in the Mediterranean using specially designed kites.

The company’s executive director, Mark Thienpont, said the company hopes to double the size of the kites every year to reach 800 square meters in four years.

The shipping industry needs to find alternatives to fossil fuels, with the IMO on Friday setting net-zero emissions targets “close to 2050,” at least 20% by 2020 and at least 70% by 2040. set a gradual reduction target of %. 2008 level.

Climate activists said the decision wasn’t enough to help fight global warming, despite the previous goal of a 50% reduction by mid-century.

Another French company, Airsea, in which European aviation giant Airbus holds an 11% stake, is testing a 500-square-meter kite, almost double the size of two tennis courts, and wants to double that area for larger vessels. I believe.

The company, based in the western city of Nantes, outfitted a bulk carrier of its largest customer, the Japanese company K.Line, with five firm orders for Seawing at the end of last year.

In addition, a kit of roll-on/roll-off shipping equipment for the A320 between the port of Saint-Nazaire in France and the port of Mobile in Alabama in the southern United States, where the Airbus plant is located, has also been made into a kit.

Alternative solution

Another alternative was surfaced by the French company Chantier de L’Atlantique. Designed for the company’s ocean liners, Solid Sails consist of panels attached to a rigid sail that can be tilted to allow the vessel to pass under the bridge.

There is also a semi-rigid sail manufactured by Airo and used on the 121-meter-long cargo ship Canopy to transport elements of the Ariane 6 launcher from Europe to French Guiana.

Meanwhile, some new French shipping companies are using wind-only vessels, such as Zephyr et Boree, Windcoop and Neoline ou Towt.

“France has the operational maturity to allow the commercialization of modified kites and sails,” said Wind Ship’s Lise Detrimont.

But even if the sector is doing well, its attractiveness will be undermined by the current low price of a barrel of heavy oil.

“Until environmental regulations come into force, sea freight will not be costly,” explains Detrimont.

Carbon-free fuel propulsion efforts have also been a brake, she said, noting that the cost is “five to seven times” higher than conventional fuel oil, encouraging the use of fuel oil in hybrids in conjunction with voyages. claimed.

The department is in talks with the French government to allow wind power as a fuel. Detrimont said this would create more than 30,000 jobs in 2030.

