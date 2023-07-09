Eindhoven’s soccer robot beats ASML Falcons in the final to become world champions again – Tech United’s healthcare robot takes fourth place





On Sunday, Eindhoven University of Technology student team Tech United won the world title at the RoboCup, the world championship for autonomous robots. For the soccer robot, it was the 4th consecutive World Cup victory and the 7th world title since its birth. “It’s a great result,” said Tech United’s Jet Brules. “Furthermore, I am honored to be able to participate in next year’s World Championships, which will be held in my country, as the defending champion.”

In Bordeaux, Tech United beat another Brainport region team, Velcons of Feldhoven-based chip machine maker ASML, 6-2 in the final. Both teams showed solid defense. After 2-0 at half-time, there were more chances in the second half that could have given Tech United a convincing victory.

Agility and acceleration

The team notes that the win is part of the development the soccer robot has made this year. “It’s more agile than before thanks to a new platform called the Swerve Drive. It consists of three steerable wheels, which allow the robot to turn even better.” With two motors per motor (one to set the wheels in the right direction and one for the final drive), the slewing robot can accelerate up to 7 meters per second, up to three times faster than before. increase.

RoboCup is the World Cup for self-driving robots, i.e. robots not controlled by humans. The table-height robot plays on a field of 18 x 12 meters and with real soccer balls he plays 5 vs 5 in the 15 minute halves. They are pre-programmed, but as soon as the whistle blows they play football completely independently, humans being mere spectators.

The underlying goal of RoboCup is to foster the development of reliable, affordable, self-steering (autonomous) robots that benefit society. So, as a point on the horizon, RoboCup has set the goal that by 2050, soccer robots will be advanced enough to beat the human soccer world champion.

domestic affairs

The nursing care robot “HERO” won 4th place in the “@Home” contest for home support robots. Among other things, robots have been developed that can assist the elderly to live longer and more independently at home. HERO was already able to pick up a drink and give it to a human last year, but now it’s been further developed to open doors and even place things in hard-to-reach places like on or between shelves. became. other objects.

HERO wowed the audience by winning the “Restaurant Challenge,” where robots had to navigate restaurants, avoid obstacles, and interact with people. However, among strong competitors that included teams from South Korea and Japan, the team had to settle for fourth place after three days of various difficulties.

From RoboCup to Eindhoven

A victory in Robot Soccer would be a good boost for Tech United as the RoboCup will be held in Eindhoven next year (17-21 July 2024). Tens of thousands of tourists are expected to visit Eindhoven. This is the second time Eindhoven has hosted it. The 2013 World Cup was also held in the Netherlands.

