Google Calendar gets a big upgrade for hybrid workers





Since the pandemic rocked our lives, many of our employees have changed their relationship with the office. Some have returned to the office, while others continue to work from home permanently. Some products have hybrid setups that take the best of both worlds and go back and forth between the two.

While this flexibility is welcome, it can be confusing. For example, if you’re trying to arrange a meeting and don’t know which attendees will attend in person or virtually. And with this kind of scenario in mind, Google has updated the “where I work” feature in their popular Workspace Calendar software.

Google added the work location feature in 2021, and this is self-explanatory. Simply tag where you work on a particular day. However, the updated version allows for a more granular approach, allowing you to set your location at specific times of the day.

“This allows us to more accurately reflect availability based on the physical location you set, which can change throughout the day,” Google said in a blog post announcing the update. .

Do you work from home in the morning and show up for a few hours in the afternoon? Mark your calendars so people who need to see you in person know when and where to look. Of course, it’s also convenient for employees who work across multiple offices.

To use this feature, simply create an event and click Work Location. Then select a time frame and add a location as shown in the screenshot below.

(Image source: Google)

You can set this yourself, but other users with permissions to update your calendar through delegated access can also update your location for the day. This makes it “especially useful for those who manage other people’s calendars, such as executive assistants,” he notes.

As a business update, this is specifically for employees, not individual users with personal Google accounts. As such, you have access at the following Workplace subscription levels: Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Nonprofits.

If your calendar is in one of these tiers, the update is available now for your Rapid Release domains, and will roll out to other domains starting July 14th.

