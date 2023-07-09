Hundreds of EVs and Water Management Plans for Amazon: Sustainability Success Story of the Week





Published weekly, the series explores how companies and sustainability professionals are working to achieve the Mission Possible across the campaign through five key pillars: energy, resources, infrastructure, mobility and business leadership. Illustrated

All over the UK and other major companies, cities, states and regions are taking action on the environment. Here, we’ve rounded up five positive sustainability stories for you this week.

Energy: Study finds solar power plants can promote biodiversity

Last year, both Rishi Snack and Liz Truss campaigned for Conservative leadership with a pledge to limit the development of ground-mounted solar panels in the UK. They argued that expansion could adversely affect food production and further destroy nature.

A study of 10 solar PV installations across the UK found that the installation actually increased biodiversity. The survey was conducted by WSP on his Lightsource BP managed site.

Using an index created by the UK government to measure net biodiversity benefits, WSP found a 280% positive change in habitat in one location. In another example, habitat changed by 115% plus. Only one overall negative change was seen across this metric and the other metrics.

All PV plants in England granted planning permits from November 2023 onwards are legally required to achieve a net biodiversity benefit of at least 10%. For small projects, an extension deadline has been set to April 2024.

Resources: UK’s first national sex toy recycling scheme launched

With the spring cleaning season over, people in the UK are keen to recycle their old belongings. Online searches for recycling plans have more than doubled year-over-year.

Those of us who work in the field of sustainability probably already know where to recycle our plastic packaging, furniture, clothing and more. But what about more intimate items?

The Natural Love Company has launched Britain’s first sex toy recycling scheme in recent weeks after a successful trial that saw hundreds of items returned. The second plan allows customers to send used or broken toys back to The Natural Love Company, which works with e-waste recycling experts to handle them.

Recyclers break toys down into parts such as plastic, metal, and circuit boards.

Ben Foster, co-founder and board member of the company, said it was only natural that such a plan would exist. “Waste remains a major problem for sex toy retailers, and as a company, we feel we have an obligation to do our part to reduce the amount of product that ends up in landfills,” he added. added.

Mobility: Amazon adds 300 EVs to German delivery fleet

E-commerce giant Amazon announced late last year that it would put a billion pots into electrifying vehicles across Europe. About 400 meters were reserved for Germany.

This time, the company has confirmed that hundreds of new custom electric delivery vans have arrived in the German market. More than 300 of his Rivian vans will be added to the fleet in Munich, Berlin and Düsseldorf in the coming weeks.

Amazon began rolling out custom Rivian electric delivery vans in the U.S. last year and currently operates about 3,000 in the state. It aims to have 100,000 Rivian EVs in operation worldwide by 2030.

Rocco Brauniger, Amazon’s country manager for Germany, said: “We are committed to achieving net zero carbon by 2040 and reducing delivery-related emissions is an important part of this goal.” has delivered more than 45 million packages. These new additions from Rivian will help you deliver packages more sustainably to more customers.

The built environment: Salford-based office project delivers 174% net return on biodiversity

Eden, a 12-storey office development in Salford, this week became the first new building in the UK to score a 5.5 out of 6 NABERS rating. To date, only 20 of his buildings have been certified through NABERS. Certification requires a score of at least 4.

Eden scored highly for energy efficiency and operational carbon emissions. It is not connected to gas for heating or hot water and is designed according to Passive House principles.

When it comes to solid carbon, Edens developers used an alternative mixture of recycled steel and cement to push the numbers down. The carbon strength of the material and structure is about half the average for this type of development.

Additionally, Eden achieves a net biodiversity benefit of 174%, well above the requirement of 10%. Europe’s largest living wall is covered with 3,300 square meters of plants.

The plan is expected to start later this year. Co-developed by Muse, Legal & General and Homes England.

Business Leadership: Catering Giant Partners with WRAP to Advance Water Management

The debate over water management in the UK has probably never been high on the political and public agenda. News broke this week that a hot and dry June had caused record levels of fish kills, prompting hoses to be banned in some parts of the country. At the same time, the sewage dumping incident continues to make a fuss.

It is therefore timely that Compass Group UK & Ireland has signed on as the first major foodservice operator to support one of WRAP’s water management projects. The company, which caters to venues such as Wimbledon and the O2 arena, is co-financing East Anglia’s water conservation and restoration programs.

The program is led by the Norfolk Rivers Trust, which works with farmers to provide the practical advice and support they need to reduce water waste, limit nutrient runoff and protect their soil. there is Agriculture is currently the biggest polluter of UK rivers.

Catherine David, WRAP’s Director of Collaboration and Transformation, said: By investing in collective action on water stewardship in one of the UK’s key at-risk sourcing regions, Compass is not only setting an excellent example for the wider hospitality and foodservice sector, but also Protect beverage supply chains and the rivers, landscapes, communities and ecosystems they affect.

The news follows Compass Group’s UK&Is updating its climate targets earlier this year. The business aims to be net zero by 2030.

