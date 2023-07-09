Master P slams Google for Luther Vandross mix-up





Master P recently accused Google of mixing him up with the legendary Luther Vandross, but as he always does, the Louisiana hip-hop mainstay promotes himself in the process. took advantage of the opportunity.

TMZ interviewed the No Limit Records founder outside a Walmart in Burbank, Calif. on Sunday (July 9), where he told the world that either AI or the Illuminati had colluded to kill him. I speculated that it might make you think.

“I know people are tripping, and Google thought it was funny and confused me, okay,” he said. Stop letting AI run your company.Here’s a picture of Captain Ace [the mascot for Snoop cereal, a joint venture Master P shares with Snoop Dogg] It looks like Captain Ace.I wonder what they would give Harvey [Levin, the founder of TMZ]. Bruce Willis?

Check out below.

A quick Google search for Luther Vandross on Thursday (July 6) turned up a photo of the No Limit Records founder rather than the deceased singer as the lead image.

One person who encountered this failure was Questlove, who posted a screenshot of it on his Instagram page.

That is why humans are irreplaceable. [unimpressed face emoji]wrote in the caption, referring to the recent rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

Many of his followers joked about the incident in the comments section, with song and lyrical puns.

Now here, I promise to make them wow.. One person wrote a mashup of Vandross’ gentle “Here and Now” and Master P’s rambunctious “Make them wow.” rice field!

Someone joked that his love songs knew no bounds. There are hit songs such as “Make Em Say Never Too Much”.

Another referred to Kanye West’s Slow Jams saying: She said she wanted Marvin Gaye, No Limit Soldier and a little bit of Anita, definitely set this party up nicely will give

Others, however, were not amused by the mistake and believed it to be racism on Google’s part.

TRUE? So are all black people alike? someone tweeted. Google Luther Vandross. That’s Master P, not Luther SMDH.

Another said “@Google who is responsible for this?” This is a photo of Percy Miller Sr. Also known as Master P, not Luther Vandross. I know you think we’re all alike, but I can assure you that we’re not.

This is annoying. Hmm @Google I have something to talk to you about. SMH, Master P is not Luther Vandross, read separate complaint.

However, at the time of this writing, this mistake appears to have been rectified, as a search for Luther Vandross turned up the Dances With My Father singer.

