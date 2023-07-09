Pixel Fold becomes vulnerable when Google uses aluminum instead of stainless steel





Last week, we talked about the first JerryRigEverything video about the Pixel Fold, showing how easily the device can bend. The internal screen is vulnerable to fingernails, keys, coins, etc., thanks to its protective plastic surface. But this was the first JerryRigEverything video on durability. Well, Zak Nelson, the tech commentator behind the video, has revealed his Pixel Fold teardown. That video shows where Google went wrong with its first foldable device. One of the reasons the Pixel Fold folds so easily has to do with the material Google used to build his Pixel Fold’s frame. Instead of using stainless steel, Google used aluminum to make the Pixel Fold as thin as possible. Google may have managed to make the device thinner than other foldable devices, but aluminum bends easily. The video also points out that the Pixel Fold’s waterproofing is different than Samsung’s for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung uses rubber filler to make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 waterproof, while Google uses a hard plastic material that can become brittle and crack over time. Once cracks occur, the waterproof level is rapidly degraded. Nelson said he thinks Samsung’s waterproof system is better because it lasts longer.

Mr. Nelson continued the dissection and disassembled the internal display. Nelson notes that once the flexible cover is removed from the 7.6-inch internal screen, the metal slats used to strengthen the folds are also dotted on the 7.6-inch Pixel Fold 4’s internal screen. I pointed out that That’s a plus for Google.

Pixel Fold users are thrilled with the phone’s 5.8-inch external display compared to the tall, thin, and hard to type on 6.2-inch Galaxy Z Fold 4 cover screen. Therefore, some consumers would rather own the Pixel Fold than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. If you’re in that group and have purchased or plan to purchase your first foldable Pixel, you may want to protect your device as much as you can by purchasing a case. Check out our list of the best Pixel Fold cases available.

