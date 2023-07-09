EV innovation could impact copper demand growth – Autoblog – Global Village Space





The Future of Copper Demand in Electric Vehicles

As the electric vehicle (EV) industry continues to grow, industry analysts predict that engineering innovations aimed at reducing weight and improving efficiency could reduce copper demand. Copper has long been considered a key factor in the transition to green energy, especially in the wiring required for electric vehicles. However, advances in EV technology are creating changes that could limit the demand for copper in next-generation vehicles.

Strong growth in EV sales, especially in China, will continue to drive copper demand over the next decade, according to recent forecasts by Goldman Sachs and consulting firm CRU Group. However, both reports emphasize that EV innovation is becoming a limiting factor for copper demand. Today, EVs require up to 80 kg (176 pounds) of copper, four times the amount used in conventional internal combustion engine vehicles. In fact, Goldman Sachs said EVs accounted for two-thirds of the growth in global copper demand last year.

Nonetheless, EV and battery manufacturers have found ways to reduce weight and cost, thus reducing the amount of copper required per vehicle. The CRU Group has lowered its forecast for average EV copper usage from 2022 to 2030 to 51-56kg from its previous forecast of 65-66kg for the same period. Similarly, Goldman Sachs predicts that copper usage in the average EV will drop to 65kg per vehicle by 2030, down from an estimated 73kg in 2021. there is These reductions translate into increased range, reduced weight and increased efficiency.

Technological changes include moving to more compact batteries that eliminate the need to wire cells into modules, using thinner copper foil in battery cells, and adopting higher voltage systems that require less wiring. increase. For example, Tesla plans to introduce a 48-volt system for secondary batteries in future EVs, which will greatly reduce the need for copper. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in May that the change could cut copper use to a quarter of current levels.

Goldman Sachs has identified battery innovation and the potential shift to higher-voltage systems like Tesla’s as the main threats to leverage demand for copper in the EV industry. The company expects copper demand for electric vehicles to reach 1 million tonnes this year and 2.8 million tonnes by 2030, down from its previous forecast of 3.2 million tonnes. However, even though copper usage per unit is declining, increasing EV penetration is expected to offset the decline in demand.

The CRU Group also expects a significant increase in the adoption of EVs and plug-in hybrids, with its previous forecast that 42% of vehicles sold worldwide in 2030 will be EVs and plug-in hybrids. expected to rise from one-third of CRU analyst Robert Edwards suggests that some copper enthusiasts may have underestimated the potential for EV makers to introduce technologies to limit copper use.

Copper prices soared in March 2022, reaching a record high of $10,845 per tonne, partly due to bullish EV demand. However, it has since fallen by nearly a quarter. The future of copper demand in the EV industry remains uncertain as technological advances continue to shape the market.

In conclusion, the growth of the EV industry is expected to increase demand for copper in the near term, but engineering innovations aimed at reducing weight and increasing efficiency will limit the amount of copper required per vehicle. There is a possibility. Demand for copper could decline as EV makers look for ways to cut costs and improve performance. However, this decline is expected to be offset by the increasing penetration of EVs around the world. The future of copper in the EV industry will ultimately depend on the pace of technological advancement and the overall adoption of electric vehicles around the world.

