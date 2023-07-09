China Regulates $2.9 Trillion Private Equity Funds for Economy, Technology





China’s securities regulator on Sunday unveiled sweeping rules to oversee China’s $2.9 trillion private investment fund sector.

Aiming to protect investors and promote the country’s economy and technological innovation, the regulation standardizes industry development and reduces regulatory oversight, according to a statement by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the Ministry of Justice. intended to strengthen.

With the signature of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the new regulations will come into force from 1 September.

“The healthy development of the private investment fund industry promotes the formation of equity capital and effectively contributes to the physical economy, major economic sectors and strategic industries. According to the state media Global Times, the investment sector will continue to develop economically. , entrepreneurship and employment,” said an official statement posted on the CSRC’s website.

The Chinese government has set up a branch dedicated to venture capital funds as policymakers encourage investment in innovative technology start-ups, the statement said.

Global Times reported that private equity funds have invested nearly 5 trillion yuan in key technology areas such as computing, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and biology.

Core regulations include fund manager and custodian obligations, funding, risk level identification, venture capital fund supervision, legal liability, and overall supervision and control.

They apply to private investment funds with different organizational forms such as contracts, companies and partnerships. Chinese private investment funds can invest in private equity and listed securities.

The regulation includes 62 items in Chapter 7, the State Council said in a statement, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

As of May, 22,000 private investment managers were registered with the China Asset Management Association, managing about 21 trillion yuan in 153,000 funds, the CSRC said in a statement.

