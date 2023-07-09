Yellen says US will listen to China’s concerns over tech export controls but defends trade measures





Beijing (AP) Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday concluded a trip to Beijing to mend strained ties, suggesting that the United States is listening to China’s complaints about security-related restraints on U.S. technology exports said they agreed that they could respond to unfavorable consequences.

Yellen has defended “targeted measures” on trade that China’s leaders say are aimed at hurting emerging tech industries. He said the Biden administration wants to avoid unnecessary repercussions, but did not mention possible changes.

Relations between the two largest economies are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security and other stimuli. China’s main complaint is that its access to processor chips and other U.S. technology is restricted on security grounds, threatening to hinder the ruling Communist Party’s development of smartphones, artificial intelligence and other industries.

At the press conference, Yellen said we would open a channel for them to express their concerns about our actions so that we could provide explanations and, in some cases, address unintended consequences of our actions.

Yellen met with China’s second-largest leader, Premier Li Qiang, and other officials during the 10-hour meeting. She held a five-hour meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Saturday. Treasury officials previously said he had no plans to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Yellen received a rousing reception and high-profile coverage in state media, but Chinese officials have accused Washington and other governments of violating China’s free trade pledges on industrial policies and other measures. showed no signs of changing policy. On Saturday, he said Washington should be rational and pragmatic to improve relations.

Yellen said on Sunday that there was no agreement on major conflicts or future plans of action, but said the ministry and Chinese officials would communicate more frequently and regularly.

Political tensions between the United States and China have added uncertainty, reducing consumer and business spending and investment appetite.

China’s economic growth recovered to 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023 from 3% last year, following the lifting of anti-virus restrictions on travel and business activity in December. However, factory activity and consumer spending slowed in the quarter to June.

In March, Mr. Xi accused the United States of trying to curb China’s industrial development.

Beijing has been slow to retaliate against U.S. technology restrictions, perhaps to avoid disrupting its own industries. But three days before Yellen’s arrival, the government announced unspecified restrictions on exports of gallium and germanium, metals used to make semiconductors and solar panels. China is the largest producer of both.

Yellen said he tried to reassure officials that while the U.S. government is trying to de-risk trade, it doesn’t want to separate or separate its economy from China.

The Biden administration is calling on chip makers to move production to the United States to reduce reliance on suppliers from Taiwan and other Asian countries that are seen as security risks. The U.S. government wants to develop alternatives to metals used in China-supplied rare earth elements, smartphones, wind turbines and other products.

Yellen said they have expressed concern that risk aversion amounts to decoupling. She said she tried to assure her Chinese counterpart that this would never be the same.

Risk aversion includes articulated and targeted national security concerns, as well as broader concerns about supply chain diversification, which the United States is addressing in several key areas, he said. said.

Throughout her visit, Yellen spoke of healthy economic competition, which the Chinese government said violated its free trade pledge by subsidizing politically favorable industries and shielding them from private and foreign competition. A reference to complaints.

Yellen said she had raised concerns with Chinese officials about coercive actions against U.S. companies.

It follows a raid on a consulting firm and the detention of an employee without explanation, while the U.S. government’s allegations of arbitrary detention and an emigration ban on China have been used to pressure it in business disputes. Some people complain that

Chinese leaders are trying to revive investor interest, but foreign companies are worried about their position after Mr. Xi and other officials called for economic independence. The ruling party is also expanding anti-espionage laws, raising uncertainty about what law firms and consultants can do. do.

Yellen on Saturday appealed for Hefo’s cooperation on climate change, the debt burden of developing countries and other global challenges. He said the two governments should not allow differences on trade and security to derail economic and financial relations.

Beijing cut off climate talks with the United States last August in retaliation for then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy that China claims is part of its territory. .

John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s climate envoy, will be the next high-ranking official to visit China next week. China and the United States are the world’s largest emitters of carbon that drives climate change.

China signed a deal last month to restructure Zambia’s debt, which includes billions of dollars financed under Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative to build ports and other infrastructure across Asia and Africa. Finance officials said it was a successful cooperation.

